Logan Thompson Makes NHL Debut with Vegas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Former South Carolina Stingrays' goaltender Logan Thompson made his National Hockey League (NHL) debut with the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Thompson, who was summoned in relief during the third period, made two saves during the final 8:15 of action in his first NHL appearance.

The native of Calgary, Alberta played in 32 games with South Carolina last season, posting a 23-8-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.25, a 0.929 save percentage and three shutouts. He ended the year ranked second in the ECHL in save percentage and his GAA was fourth-best in the league.

Thompson is the second former Stingray to make his debut during the 2021 season, joining former goaltender Vitek Vanecek who is currently with the Washington Capitals and was with South Carolina during the 2015-16 year.

After signing a contract with Vegas in July, Thompson has starred for the team's AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights this year with a 6-1-0 record in seven outings along with a 1.72 goals-against and a 0.946 save percentage. His efforts earned him the AHL Goaltender of the Month award for February.

