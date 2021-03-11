Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits meet the Jacksonville Icemen for a three-game set that begins tonight on the road and concludes Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In five previous meetings with the Icemen this season, three have been decided by only one goal.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-10-6-2) at Jacksonville Icemen (11-12-1-2)

March 11, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #32 | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Cole Ruwe (42)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last Sunday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Rapid City Rush. Down 1-0 at first and second intermission, Garrett Thompson recorded his sixth of the season from Karch Bachman and Jake Massie only 2:46 into the third. In sudden-death overtime, Hunter Garlent walked off the contest for Rapid City on a power move between the circles. Jacksonville will look to build off a 4-2 road victory over the South Carolina Stingrays last Saturday. Mike Szmatula bookended the scoring with the game's first goal only 5:55 in, later followed by an empty net goal with 1:10 remaining.

CH-CH-CHANGES:

Yesterday, Greenville announced the acquisition of veteran forward David Broll and future considerations from the Indy Fuel in exchange of defensemen Tim Davison and Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Broll, 28, joins the Upstate with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 28 games this season with the Indy Fuel. The eighth-year professional had made ECHL stops in Jacksonville and Orlando in addition to 274 American Hockey League games. In an additional transaction, the Los Angeles Kings have recalled rookie goaltender John Lethemon. In six appearances, Lethemon sports a 1-1-3 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder earned his first professional win on December 27 at South Carolina.

KUPSKY INKS:

Earlier today, the Rabbits announced additional reinforcement between the pipes. Greenville signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season after Lethemon's recall by Los Angeles. Kupsky returns to the Upstate after posting a 3-1-1 record across six appearances with the Swamp Rabbits last season. Kupsky, 25, previously split time with the South Carolina Stingrays and the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21. With the Stingrays, Kupsky sported a 2-5-2 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. In Pensacola, the Waukesha, Wisconsin native displayed a sparkling 5-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.23 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN GREENVILLE:

Tonight will begin a streak of nine consecutive games against "Sunshine State" opponents. Starting with three tilts in succession against Jacksonville, Greenville will then host the Florida Everblades for a three-game set on March 19-21 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Rabbits and Icemen will rematch thrice more on March 26-28, with the series opener in Jacksonville on Friday, March 26. So far this season, the Rabbits are 4-5-2-0 against teams from Florida.

400 FOR THOMPSON:

Rabbits alternate captain Garrett Thompson will skate in his 400th professional game tonight. In 28 games this season, Thompson has produced 14 points (six goals, eight assists) with the Swamp. The seventh-year pro compiled 106 American Hockey League games after stints with the Binghamton Senators and San Antonio Rampage. A product of Ferris State, Thompson played his last two seasons overseas after recording two 20+ goal seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets. In 399 pro games, Thompson has registered 262 points (102 goals, 160 assists).

