Americans Partner with Coors Light, Bar Louie & Two Rows to Craft New Pregame Experience

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), have partnered with TWO ROWS CLASSIC GRILL (@TwoRows | tworows.com/) in Allen on a new marketing alliance, featuring engagement opportunities on game nights in the Allen Event Center, as well as special events in the community on a year-round basis.

"We are making a commitment to partner with Allen Americans Hockey" adds Two Rows Classic Grill owner/manager Baine Brooks. "We've made our way through covid and now it's time to get out there and support our hometown professional sports team. At Two Rows, we are ALL IN on everything Allen and we look forward to seeing the AMERICANS fans here in our house, and out at the rink before games."

Starting with the Americans' two-game road trip to Tulsa next weekend (March 20-21), TWO ROWS CLASSIC GRILL will be the home for AMERICANS WATCH PARTIES for all future road games. Located at 711 Central Expressway South in Allen (75013), Fans can see the games live and will also receive special discounts on food and drinks when wearing their AMERICANS gear in the restaurant.

AMERICANS WATCH PARTY SCHEDULE AT TWO ROWS CLASSIC GRILL

DAY MONTH DATE HOME TIME

Saturday March 20 TULSA 7:05 PM

Sunday March 21 TULSA 4:05 PM

Wednesday April 14 RAPID CITY 8:05 PM

Friday April 16 RAPID CITY 8:05 PM

Saturday April 17 RAPID CITY 8:05 PM

Friday May 7 TULSA 7:05 PM

Wednesday May 12 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

Saturday May 15 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

Wednesday May 19 UTAH 8:10 PM

Friday May 21 UTAH 8:10 PM

Saturday May 22 UTAH 8:10 PM

Sunday May 23 UTAH 2:10 PM

Wednesday May 28 RAPID CITY 8:05 PM

Friday May 29 RAPID CITY 8:05 PM

Saturday May 30 RAPID CITY 5:05 PM

TWO ROWS will also be a major part of the new COORS LIGHT BEER GARDEN, as their famous "Honey Bacon Food Truck" will join the pregame party starting on Friday, March 19 before the Red's home game with Tulsa.

The pregame party and TWO ROWS Food Truck will be located on the GRANDE COMMUNICATIONS PLAZA WEST, adjacent to the AMERICANS Team Store and the Rotunda Entrance to the Allen Event Center and will open at 5 pm on gamedays.

"Two Rows Classic Grill is the quintessential Allen Go to Location for Food, Friends and Family so it's a natural partner for the Allen Americans" shares Team President and Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "From the away game watch parties to the at-event food truck placement at our new Outdoor Pregame COORS LIGHT BEER GARDEN, our fans are going to be all in with Two Rows, Honey Pepper Bacon and some of the best Texas-based food available."

Entertainment and other fun activations will be game specific, so stay logged on to the Allen Americans Social Media Channels for the latest information.

Catering by Two Rows for your next event means you are getting the best catering in Allen brought to you! For more information call them at (214) 415-3801 or connect via email at catering@tworows.com.

