Greenville Signs Goaltender Jake Kupsky

March 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Kupsky returns to the Upstate after posting a 3-1-1 record across six appearances with the Swamp Rabbits last season.

Kupsky, 25, previously split time with the South Carolina Stingrays and the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21. With the Stingrays, Kupsky sported a 2-5-2 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. In Pensacola, the Waukesha, Wisconsin native displayed a sparkling 5-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.23 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

The former 7th Round selection by the San Jose Sharks in 2015 played four seasons at Union College from 2015-2019 before turning pro last season. In addition to six games with the Swamp Rabbits in 2019-20, Kupsky made two starts for the Idaho Steelheads and appeared in 14 games with Pensacola.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hit the ice tonight for the first of three games against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.