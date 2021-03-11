Bednard Earns Third Shutout, Rabbits Win in Shootout

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits earned a 1-0 shootout victory behind a Ryan Bednard's 26-save shutout and his third of the 2020-21 campaign. Bednard went an additional three-for-three in the shootout to help his team to improve to 14-10-6-2.

After regulation and overtime ended in a scoreless stalemate and both Bednard and Jacksonville's Charles Williams pitched a shutout, the contest required the skills competition to decide a winner.

Garrett Thompson broke the scoreless drought with a goal in Round 2 followed by Bednard's third and final shootout save to complete the 1-0 victory.

Greenville continues their current three-game set with Jacksonville tomorrow night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

