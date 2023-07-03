On Deck at the Vic: July Fourth Celebration Opens Indians' Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game homestand tomorrow against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, with a Fourth of July celebration that includes patriotic jerseys and the biggest fireworks show of the season after the game. The homestand also includes half-price tickets on Wednesday, an appearance by John-Michael Mulloy from the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team on Thursday, Friends Night and another fireworks show on Friday, an appearance by Kate Flannery (actress who played Meredith Palmer) on Saturday, and Kids Eat Free Sunday with JJ and Cody from CoComelon in attendance.

Tuesday, July 4 - July Fourth Celebration presented by AES Indiana

Since Victory Field opened in 1996, the Indians have played at home on the Fourth of July every season, making it one of Indianapolis' greatest Independence Day traditions. Stick around after the final out to enjoy the biggest fireworks show of the season.

The Indians will rep the Red, White and Blue with patriotic jerseys and caps on-field. Fans can text VICTORY to 79230 to bid on the game-worn Fourth of July jerseys until the end of the seventh inning. All auction proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, July 5 - Payoff Pitch, Half-Price Tix presented by Eleven Fifty Academy

The count is always full for discounted tickets. Enjoy 50% off Lawn, Reserved and Box seats by entering the code: HALF in the coupon code field before selecting seats.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thursday, July 6 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, University Night with Butler University, Circle City Night, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday™ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ BK will perform before and during the game from outside the Elements Financial Club. On the field, the Indians will rep the 317 in Circle City uniforms.

John-Michael Mulloy, a graduate senior and forward/center for the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team, will be in attendance for University Night with Butler University. Mulloy is the first member of the Indians' inaugural NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Class of 2023. He will sign autographs for fans in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:40 PM, throw out the ceremonial first pitch and participate in an in-game "Slam Dunk" promotion.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Circle City shirts near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109. The shirts will also be available at the Center Field merchandise stand.

Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited.

Local artist Koda Witsken, owner and lead creator of Hue Murals, will do a live mural painting in the Center Field Plaza to bring the Indians' most recent Triple-A championship from the 2000 season to life. The mural will feature closer Bob Scanlan, who secured the last three outs in Indy's clinching Game 4 victory of the Triple-A World Series against the Memphis Redbirds in Las Vegas.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, July 7 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Friends Night presented by Daniel's Vineyard

Grab your crew and come prepared for Friends-themed in-game entertainment. Be one of the first 1,000 fans (21 and older) through the gates and receive a Central Perk Coffee Mug and take a photo on the iconic couch. After the final out, enjoy a spectacular fireworks show.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 8 - Victory Field Paper Company Night

Scranton takes over Victory Field when Kate Flannery (actress who played Meredith Palmer) comes to town for a meet-and-greet in the Center Field Plaza. She will sign autographs from 6-6:40 PM before throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, July 9 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Moe's Southwest Grill, Sunday Characters with CoComelon presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air,

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Fans can meet CoComelon characters JJ and Cody in the Center Field Plaza before and during the game.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up the July Rowdie backpack giveaway at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109 while supplies last. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. This is the first chance to receive the July Knot Hole giveaway this season.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

