Chasers Rally in Ninth But Fall to I-Cubs 7-6

July 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - In front of the 25th sellout crowd in Werner Park history, the Omaha Storm Chasers rallied for three runs in the ninth but fell short, falling to the Iowa Cubs 7-6 on Monday night.

Iowa struck for a pair of runs in the second off Omaha starter Angel Zerpa and led the rest of the night, but the Storm Chasers always kept within striking distance.

After Zerpa allowed a two-run homer in the top of the second, Omaha countered with a run in the bottom half, as Adeiny Hechavarría singled home Tucker Bradley and moved the tying run into scoring position.

The Cubs added two more in the fourth with a two-run double, but again Omaha countered in the bottom of the inning, on a Tyler Gentry solo homer, his seventh long ball of the year, to keep the Chasers within two.

Zerpa struck out a season-high seven over 4.1 innings and a season-high 80 pitches, then James McArthur followed and retired five straight batters, including a 1-2-3 sixth inning with three strikeouts across his outing to keep Omaha close.

While Walter Pennington surrendered an unearned run in the seventh, Dylan Coleman recorded a strikeout for the final out of the frame. Christian Chamberlain surrendered a pair of runs on a homer and sacrifice fly in the eighth, but the Chasers got to work in the bottom of the eighth to chip away at what was a five-run deficit. John Rave and Logan Porter drew walks, then a fielder's choice off the bat of Michael Massey scored Rave to cut the deficit to four runs.

After Will Klein fired a 1-2-3 ninth on 10 pitches, the Chasers loaded the bases with three straight walks to bring Rave to the plate with two outs. Down to the last strike of the game, Rave doubled off the top of the center field wall to clear the bases and bring the winning run to the plate, positioning himself as the tying run in scoring position.

However, the rally fell a run short as a strikeout ended the game to strand Rave on second.

Porter's walk stretched his career-best on-base streak to 29 games, while Rave extended his on-base streak to 15 games, every one he's played with Omaha this year. Over 15 games, Rave has driven in 16 runs, with hits in 14 of 15 and has scored in 11 straight games.

Omaha turns around quickly and hits the road Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, the club's first ever trip to Coolray Field.

