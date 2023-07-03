Saints Come from Four Back to Sweep Stripers, 6-4

ST. PAUL, MN - The vaunted St. Paul Saints offense finally met its match on Monday night at CHS Field. Gwinnett Stripers starter Allan Winans no-hit the Saints through five innings, but then Mother Nature intervened. After a 58-minute rain delay, Winans was forced to come out of the game when play resumed and the Saints jumped all over the Stripers bullpen for a 6-4 comeback victory and a six-game sweep. The win improved the Saints to 6-0 in the first half and 49-31 on the season.

The Saints broke through in the sixth against left-handed reliever Brian Moran. Alex De Goti broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single to right. Andrew Stevenson dropped down a bunt single to third extending his hitting streak to a franchise record 17-straight games. With one out, Matt Wallner grounded into a fielder's choice putting runners at the corners. Trevor Larnach got the Saints on the board with a slow roller to third for an infield single making it 4-1. Kyle Garlick tied it with a three-run homer to left, his eighth of the season.

The Saints completed the comeback in the eighth off former teammate Derek Rodríguez. With two outs, Wallner drew a walk. Larnach then crushed a 450-foot 2-run homer to right-center, his sixth of the season, giving the Saints the lead for good.

For the first time in the series the Stripers got on the board first, breaking a scoreless game in the fourth. Back-to-back singles by Braden Shewmake and Vaughn Grissom put runners at the corners to start the inning. With one out Jesus Aguilar doubled home both runs giving the Stripers a 2-0 lead.

The Stripers added to the lead in the fifth when Joshua Fuentes doubled with one out and scored on a single by Shewmake making it 3-0.

Joe Dunand, the nephew of Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez who happened to be in attendance at CHS Field, gave the Stripers a 4-0 lead with a solo homer to left, his 13th of the season.

It's the third six-game sweep in Saints franchise history, sweeping the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in 2021 and the Rochester Red Wings at CHS Field in 2022.

The Saints begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) at Principal Park at 7:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (4-3, 4.62) to the mound against I-Cubs Major League rehabber, RHP Adrian Sampson (0-0, 8.64). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

