St. Paul's Late Homers Lead to Sweep of Stripers
July 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
St. Paul, MN - The Gwinnett Stripers (33-48) held a 4-0 lead midway through the sixth inning in St. Paul (49-31), but after a one-our rain delay the tide turned in a 6-4 loss to the Saints on Monday night at CHS Field. Gwinnett went 0-6 in the series and has now lost 14 consecutive road games.
Decisive Plays: Jesus Aguilar gave the Stripers their first lead since Wednesday with a two-run double in the fourth inning, establishing a 2-0 advantage. Braden Shewmake's two-out seeing-eye single to center scored Joshua Fuentes for a 3-0 lead in the fifth. In the sixth, shortly before a rain delay, Joe Dunand crushed a solo home run (13) to left field to make it 4-0. Unfortunately, St. Paul tied it in the sixth on an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and three-run homer by Kyle Garlick and went up 6-4 on Larnach's blast in the eighth.
Key Contributors: Allan Winans tossed 5.0 no-hit innings, walked two, and struck out seven before being chased by the rain. Aguilar (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Dunand (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI), and Shewmake (2-for-4, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. For St. Paul, both Larnach and Garlick had three RBIs apiece.
Noteworthy: Winans lowered his International League-leading ERA to 2.78 with the scoreless outing. Forrest Wall saw a nine-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-5. Gwinnett has not won on the road since beating Norfolk 16-0 on June 2 at Harbor Park.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 4): Gwinnett vs. Omaha, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's an Independence Day celebration at Coolray Field. Watch the Stripers, clad in special Patriotic Jerseys for the occasion, and stick around after the game for a July 4 fireworks extravaganza.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 3, 2023
- I-Cubs Take Series Against Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- St. Paul's Late Homers Lead to Sweep of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Stuff Redbirds in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Come from Four Back to Sweep Stripers, 6-4 - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs and Red Wings Split Doubleheader and Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Squanders Big Early Lead in 10-8 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Cal Mitchell's Three-Run Homer Leads Indians to Series Victory Over Bats, 5-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Split Twin Bill Against IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Erupt for 16 Hits in 8-1 Romp Over Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series in Front of 10,280 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Drop Series Finale Against Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stops Mets 10-8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Outlast Clippers in Series Finale Slugfest - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gamel Blasts Bulls Past Jumbo Shrimp 8-5 - Durham Bulls
- Bisons' Pitching Stymies WooSox for Series Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Postponed at Norfolk on Monday Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Monday Night's Game vs. Charlotte Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- On Deck at the Vic: July Fourth Celebration Opens Indians' Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- 7.3.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-43) at Louisville Bats (42-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- Abraham Toro Named International League Player of the Week - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons RHP Wes Parsons Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Independence Day, Bark in the Park, Fairy Tale Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand - Durham Bulls
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- St. Paul's Late Homers Lead to Sweep of Stripers
- Pitching Continues to Struggle as Stripers Fall 11-5 to Saints
- Dunand, Sanchez Go Deep in Stripers' 10-6 Loss at St. Paul
- Stripers Struggle Again in 10-3 Loss at St. Paul
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Independence Day with Red, White, & BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza