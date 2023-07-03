7.3.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-43) at Louisville Bats (42-36)

July 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:15 PM ET

GAME #80 / ROAD #42: Indianapolis Indians (36-43, 3-2) at Louisville Bats (42-36, 2-3)

PROBABLES: LHP Kent Emanuel (5-3, 6.44) vs. LHP Evan Kravetz (Triple-A Debut)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: After scoring 12 unanswered runs in a comeback win on Saturday night, the Indianapolis Indians couldn't counter the Louisville Bats' three runs in the sixth and seventh innings on Sunday afternoon in a loss at Louisville Slugger Field, 7-4. Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bats took a lead they wouldn't relinquish against right-hander Cody Bolton when Louisville catcher Chuckie Robinson singled with the bases loaded and left fielder Nick Martini plated a run with a sacrifice fly. In the seventh, first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand added insurance with a lead-off solo home run. The Indians jumped on Louisville starter Michael Mariot immediately when third baseman Chris Owings ripped the first pitch of the game down the left field line for a double and designated hitter Miguel Andújar drove him in with an RBI single up the middle. The Bats countered for three runs in the bottom of the second, thanks in large part to a two-run triple from Robinson down the left field line. After a sacrifice fly from left fielder Cal Mitchell and an RBI single from center fielder Ryan Vilade in the top of the sixth, the Indians were held out of the scoring column for the back third of the game by Louisville right-handers Silvino Bracho and Alan Busenitz.

CSN GROOVES: Canaan Smith-Njigba has found his groove at the plate with six multi-hit games in his last eight. Since June 22, he's hitting .438 (14-for-32) with eight runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and five walks. He has scored a run in eight of his last nine games and hit safely in his last six games.

ENDY HITS, HE SCORES: Endy Rodíguez ripped his 13th double of the season, 103 MPH down the right field line on Sunday afternoon. After his leadoff double, he later scored in the inning for his 13th run scored in as many games. His 13 runs scored is tied for the most in the International League since June 18, alongside Durham's Jonathan Aranda. During this span, he is hitting .340 (18-for-53) with six doubles, a home run, 13 RBI and eight walks.

SCORING IN BUNCHES: Since June 21, the Indians are 7-4 thanks to an offense that the International League with 89 runs scored. During this span, the Indians offense also paces the IL in hits (118), total bases (199), doubles (31), RBI (87), walks (69) and extra-base hits (49).

EXTRA BASES: The Indians lead the International League in doubles (80) and triples (12) since May 26, while ranking 17th out of 20 teams in home runs (32). During this span, Miguel Andújar paces the Indians offense with 13 doubles, followed by Cal Mitchell (9) and Endy Rodríguez (8). Jared Triolo's three triples lead the team with Nick Gonzales and Ryan Vilade notching two apiece, respectively. Below is Indy's offensive splits compared to last season by July 3

2022 (76 G): .252 AVG, 396 R, 636 H, 137 2B, 25 3B, 69 HR, 366 RBI, .343 OBP, .408 SLG, .751 OPS 2023 (79 G): .272 AVG, 458 R, 717 H, 164 2B, 27 3B, 82 HR, 437 RBI, .371 OBP, .448 SLG, .819 OPS

OBP MACHINE: Ryan Vilade extended his on-base streak to 22 games after going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and walk on Sunday. Saturday night, he drew a career-high four walks while reaching base five out of six plate appearances. His four walks were the most drawn by an Indian in a game this season. His on-base streak is the longest active by an Indians hitter and third-longest active streak in the International League. He has drawn at least one walk in 11 of his last 13 games and has the most walks drawn in the IL since June 1. The 24-year-old is hitting .320 (24-for-75) with four doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 RBI, .469 OBP, .467 slugging percentage and .936 OPS during his on-base streak.

ALIKA SHOWS POP: Alika Williams had his nine-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 day at the plate yesterday. He now has two-plus hits in each of his last three games. His hitting streak was his longest since his career-high 19-gamer with Single-A Charleston (7/30-8/24/21). He is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI in his last 10 games. He was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson on June 2.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats will continue play the series finale of their six-game set tonight at Louisville Slugger Field at 7:15 PM ET. A win tonight for the Indians would earn them their fifth series win of the season. The two team's first met from April 4-9 with the Indians earning wins in five of six games in their first road trip of the season. Indianapolis leads the season series 8-3 with their last series coming at Victory Field later this month from July 25-30. Tonight, southpaw Kent Emanuel will take the hill for Indianapolis against Louisville's left-hander Evan Kravetz (-.-, -.--). Emanuel allowed four runs in 5.0 relief innings on Wednesday night. Kravetz will make his Triple-A debut tonight after being promoted from Double-A Chattanooga yesterday. He is 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA (8er/30.0ip), 36 strikeouts and 0.97 WHIP in 17 relief appearances.

THIS DATE IN 1997: The Indians launched seven home runs as a team in a 16-11 win at Nashville's Greer Stadium, a Victory Field era record that wasn't matched until July 6, 2017 at Columbus. Brian Hunter finished with a double and two home runs as part of a 5-for-6 performance. Hunter went on to lead the team with 142 hits, 36 doubles and 85 RBI, and he led the American Association with 249 total bases. He finished the season with 21 home runs, just one shy of the team leader, Aaron Boone.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.