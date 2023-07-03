Bisons RHP Wes Parsons Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Major League Baseball announced that Buffalo Bisons RHP Wes Parsons has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 27-July 2. The righty becomes the first member of the Herd to receive the weekly honor this season.

Parsons won his first decision in a Bisons uniform by striking out nine Worcester Red Sox batters across six innings on Saturday, July 1 at Sahlen Field. The victory was also the first for the Clarksville, TN native in affiliated baseball since July 1, 2019, while pitching for the Gwinnett Stripers against the Norfolk Tides.

The start on Saturday was the righty's fourth for the Bisons since being signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as a Minor League free agent on May 8, 2023. Parsons spent each of the last two seasons pitching for the NC Dinos of the KBO League in South Korea.

Parsons' nine strikeouts matched his career high, recorded four times prior in his 10-year professional career. The quality start was also just the fifth worked by a Bisons starter this season and the first by someone other than RHP Casey Lawrence.

The 30-year-old has racked up 25 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched across his first four starts for Buffalo, while walking just six batters in the process. Parsons has made 19 career Triple-A starts among 51 total appearances. He first debuted in Triple-A with Gwinnett in 2017 and spent parts of each of the next three seasons with the Stripers.

