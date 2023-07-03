Sounds Stuff Redbirds in Series Finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -The Nashville offense supported Caleb Boushley's (W, 5-4) first quality start of the season as the Sounds (45-35, 5-1) handled the Memphis Redbirds (40-41, 1-5) 8-2 on Monday night at AutoZone Park. The Sounds have now won 14 of their last 18 games.

Nashville's first few innings were maimed by runners left on base. Trailing by one courtesy of Matt Koperniak's solo homer in the first, the Sounds offense could not cash in through four innings. They stranded five men over the span, including two in each of the first two frames.

Skye Bolt finally broke through for the Sounds with a bases-loaded, two-out double in the fifth that plated a pair and put Nashville up 2-1. They added insurance with an explosive four-run seventh, highlighted by RBI knocks from Keston Hiura, Bolt, and Alex Jackson. A Hiura single and Michael Reed bases-loaded walk added two more in the ninth, bringing the total to 8-2.

Boushley (W, 5-4) bounced back nicely from the first-inning homer, stranding two Redbirds in the second and facing the minimum over his last five innings of work. He matched a personal season high with seven strikeouts, four of which were called. Darrell Thompson handled the eighth before handing it off to Trevor Megill for the ninth.

Bolt (2 2B, 3 RBI) and Jackson (2 RBI) each lined three hits. Hiura (2 RBI) and Luis Urías knocked two hits apiece.

The Sounds head home to take on the Columbus Clippers on Independence Day. Right-hander Janson Junk (5-4, 3.69) gets the start for Nashville, with Columbus countering with southpaw Logan Allen (0-0, 1.26). The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. central at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Caleb Boushley turned in his first quality start since September 23, 2022 at Louisville, his final start of the 2022 campaign. It was also his first 7.0-inning outing since June 3, 2022 at Durham.

The Sounds are now 14-4 over their last 18 games. Nashville starters have given up one earned run or less in 11 of those contests, posting a Triple-A-leading 2.55 ERA (102.1 IP/29 ER) over the span.

Skye Bolt set a personal season high with three RBI. He also knocked two doubles in a game for the first time since August 15, 2021 at Tacoma with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Luis Urías made his first appearance with Nashville since being optioned on June 29. He went 2-for-5. Urías is batting .222 (10-for-45) with four RBI in his 10 games with the Sounds this season.

Josh VanMeter extended his on-base streak to 12 games tonight with two walks. He's drawn 13 walks in nine games since returning from the injured list on June 21. That is the second most in the IL since then, trailing only Indianapolis' Ryan Vilade (15).

