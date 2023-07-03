Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Lehigh Valley

July 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ââRochester Red Wings (2-2, 36-41) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-2, 38-39)

Monday - 4:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Field - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Wily Peralta (2-5, 5.64) vs. RHP Noah Skirrow (6-3, 5.80)

G2: RHP Paolo Espino (3-2, 4.56) vs. RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 4.50)

SO CLOSE: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the fourth game of the series against Lehigh Valley Saturday night in walk-off fashion, 6-4...RF NOMAR MAZARA collected three hits on the night, including a two-out, game-tying two-run single to push the game to the bottom of the ninth, marking his fourth three-hit game of the season...LF JAKE NOLL collected two more doubles to follow up his three-double Friday night, going 2-for-5 in the loss...CF ALEX CALL added a pair of doubles, his second multi-hit game with Rochester this season...after getting rained out Sunday night, the Wings will play a doubleheader to wrap up their six-game series with the IronPigs... RHP WILY PERALTA is set to make his 15th start of the season in game one, with RHP PAOLO ESPINO taking the mound in game two.

TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: The Wings are currently 1-2-1 in double headers this season, most recently sweeping SWB on 6/15 in both legs of the twin bill...RHP PAOLO ESPINO is starting game two in his third double-header outing this season...in his last double header start, he threw the Wings' only seven-inning complete game this season, the first time since Cade Cavalli last year (6/4/22-G1).

In 2022, the team had four double headers on their schedule, going 1-0-3.

Since 2005, the Wings are 3-2-5 in double headers against the IronPigs.

DOUBLE MACHINE: LF JAKE NOLL logged two doubles in Saturday's loss, marking his fourth and fifth doubles over the last two games...his five two-baggers are the most in a two-game span by a Wings hitter since Jake Cave collected six doubles in two games from 6/6-7-G1/19...this marks the first time in Noll's career that he has collected multi-double performances in back-to-back games...

The Wings rank ninth in the International League in doubles (148) and have collected four or more doubles in a game 12 times this season.

MAD MAN MAZARA: RF NOMAR MAZARA went 3-for-4 with a triple and a ninth-inning, game-tying two RBI single Saturday night...in the seventh inning or later, Mazara is hitting .275 (14-for-51) including a homer, three doubles, and 15 RBI...the Dominican Republic native is hitting .471 (8-for-17) over his last four games (6/22).

CLOSING TIME: Despite the Wings scoring their 28th and 29th ninth-inning runs Saturday night, Rochester maintains a +11 run differential in the last frame after Lehigh Valley's two-run walk-off homer from former Red Wings catcher John Hicks...

After collecting one hit in the seventh and two in the ninth, the Wings continue to post the second-lowest batting average in the International League in the seventh inning or later with a mark of .227 (174-for-765).

NIGHT SHOW: Wings' RHP WILY PERALTA takes the mound for the evening start Monday night in Lehigh Valley...in nine night games this season, Peralta has worked 44.1 innings, posting a 2.64 ERA while striking out 41 batters...in daytime outings, Peralta has worked 16.1 innings through five starts, posting a 13.78 ERA while walking 11 and striking out 15.

A WARM WELCOME: After logging nine hits in Saturday night's loss, the Wings have averaged 9.75 hits per game in the series at Coca-Cola Park, and have posted their second-highest batting average (.279, 39-for-140) there as opposed to any of the eight ballparks they've played in this season.

CALL ME MAYBE: CF ALEX CALL collected a pair of doubles in Saturday's loss, going 2-for-5...this marked his second multi-hit game since being optioned from Washington on 6/16...the righty has collected hits in 12 of the 14 games he's played in for Rochester, dating back to 2022 after the Nationals claimed Call from Cleveland on 8/7/22.

NOT KOSHER: Should the Wings sweep the double header today, they would record their first series split of the year, having not split a series since 9/6-11/2022 in Syracuse last season...

The Wings are 6-7-0 in series this season.

Rochester now has either split or lost 13 of the 16 road series in Lehigh Valley since the Pigs' inception in 2008...Rochester has won two series since then (2008, 2015) and split once (2014).

PAIN: The Wings suffered their 10th loss in the final at-bat of the game Saturday night, moving to 6-2 in games that end in walk-off fashion...

Rochester moves to 4-11 on Saturdays and 7-19 in weekend games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.