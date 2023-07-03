Independence Day, Bark in the Park, Fairy Tale Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

July 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their eighth homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides! The exciting week includes Independence Day Fireworks presented by Durham Parks and Recreation (July 4), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka with Kids Eat Free Wednesday (July 5) and Dollar Dog Night with Old Bull Jerseys (July 6). Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (July 7) are back along with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World and Ripken the Bat Dog presented by Sit Means Sit Apex (July 8), Fairy Tale Night and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (July 9) closing out the week.

Tuesday, July 4th vs Norfolk (6:35pm)- Presented by Amica

Independence Day Celebration: The Bulls celebrate Independence Day with the biggest fireworks show of the year, presented by the Durham Parks and Recreation!

Wednesday, July 5th vs Norfolk (6:35pm)- Presented by Camp Bow Wow

Bark in the Park: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Titos's Vodka are back! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm.

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, July 6th vs Norfolk (6:35pm)

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

Old Bull Jerseys: For the first time, fans can watch the Bulls play in our Old Bull jerseys!

Friday, July 7th vs Norfolk (6:35pm) -Presented by Coastal Credit Union

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, July 8th vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Presented by NCFC Youth

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games. Presented By Sit Means Sit Apex.

Couch Oil Company Scholarship Presentation: Couch Oil Company and the Durham Bulls during the game will honor six deserving students awarded $1,000 scholarships through the Couch Oil Cares Scholarship Program.

Sunday, July 9th vs Norfolk (5:05pm)

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Fairy Tale Night: Get in your carriage and come out to the DBAP to enjoy a fun-filled evening as we pay tribute to the magical stories that are fairy tales.

Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

