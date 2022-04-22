Omaha Storm Chasers, Jet Linx Present Fly Like an Owner Campaign

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers, Union Omaha, and Jet Linx announced today the new "Fly Like An Owner" sweepstakes. The contest, presented by Jet Linx will send two fans from each sport to an away game on a Jet Linx private plane with Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha Owner Gary Green.

The baseball sweepstakes began with the April 12 homestand against the Louisville Bats and will continue through the August 23 homestand against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Every fan that attends a home game at Werner Park will automatically be entered in the contest. The winner will get to select one guest to bring along for the trip which will take place when the Storm Chasers visit the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

"We are proud to partner Union Omaha and the Omaha Storm Chasers, both beloved and engaging community institutions that offer the kind of entertainment and inspiration that helps attract top talent to our area," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "As an Omaha-based company, we are excited to support the fan-base of these teams through the Fly Like an Owner contest, and to introduce their supporters to the Five-Star service of Jet Linx and the opportunities in private aviation."

"As a sports fan, when I became a team owner it was a dream come true," said Omaha Storm Chasers Owner Gary Green. "I am excited to share that feeling with a lucky Storm Chasers fan and am so appreciative of the partnership with Jet Linx to make that possible."

For more information and complete rules, please visit www.omahastormchasers.com.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, April 26 to begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

