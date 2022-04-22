Knights Drop Friday's Game to Sounds 12-2

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Nashville Sounds by a score of 11-2 on Friday night in game four of the six-game series from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.

Catcher Carlos Pérez recorded his team-high 13th RBI of the season during Charlotte's two-run seventh inning. The inning started with a triple off the bat of Luis Basabe, his first hit with the Knights this season. Second baseman Zach Remillard then drove Basabe home with an RBI single. That was Charlotte's first run of the game. The team added one more run in the inning thanks to an RBI groundout by Pérez.

RHP Kade McClure (0-1, 6.75) started for the Knights and was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs on five hits over 2.2 innings pitched. The Charlotte bullpen was later charged with the final seven runs of the game.

The Sounds put up at least three runs in three innings on Friday night, highlighted by a five-run third inning. Designated hitter Alex Jackson was credited with an inside-the-park grand slam in the inning despite the ball being hit into the Nashville bullpen area. Charlotte left fielder Mark Payton was unable to get to the ball and the Sounds scored big in the inning.

One inning later - after scoring five runs in the third - Nashville scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead at that point. The Sounds added one more run in the fifth to eventually make it a 9-0 lead.

The Sounds continued to add to the lead and did so in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Knights scored two runs in the top of the inning. Nashville tacked on three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 12-2 lead.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night with first pitch on tap for 7:35 p.m. ET. All games in the series will air live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action from Nashville.

