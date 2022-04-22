Jumbo Shrimp Earn Seventh Straight Win on Walk-Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Norel González's walk-off single in the 10th inning Friday extended the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 8,103 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After five shutout innings, Jacksonville (9-7) entered the 10th inning in their first extra innings contest of 2022. With Charles Leblanc starting at second as the ghost runner, Brian Miller flew out. With one out, González played hero as he knocked a single on the first pitch from Gwinnett reliever Dylan Lee (L, 0-1), to score Leblanc from third as the winning run.

With Gwinnett (5-11) leading in the fifth, the Jumbo Shrimp quickly responded with a run to tie the game. Leading off the inning, González launched a monster home run to right field to tie the game at two runs apiece.

Up 1-0 thanks to a Preston Tucker RBI double in the first, the Stripers built on their lead in the top of the third. Justin Dean led off with a single but was thrown out trying to advance to third on a single by Ronald Acuña Jr. After a flyout, Acuña stole second and scored on a single by Tucker, increasing the Gwinnett advantage to 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp entered the bottom of the third trailing by the largest margin this series, two runs. Joe Dunand led off with a walk and advanced to second on a single by Erik González. Bryson Brigman followed with a base knock to plate Dunand and cut the deficit to one, 2-1.

Bryan Mitchell started the game but took the no-decision. He threw four innings, allowing two runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. The bullpen again for Jacksonville kept them in the game, combining for six shutout innings. Robert Garcia tossed three blank innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Jimmy Yacabonis (W, 1-1) cleaned up with three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and notching three strikeouts en route to his first win of the season.

