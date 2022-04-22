RailRiders Back on Track Thanks to Andújar

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night 5-3 behind a big night from Miguel Andújar. The cleanup man went three for five with a solo home run as the RailRiders snapped a three-game skid.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to an early advantage. Andújar singled home Estevan Florial for a quick 1-0 lead just five batters into the game. Buffalo tied things up against JP Sears with an RBI single of their own in the second. Sears ended up going 2.1 innings in his first start of the season with the RailRiders.

The ballgame remained tied into the fifth inning. Vinny Capra of the Bisons sent a two-run home run to left for his third of the season to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead.

The RailRiders took advantage of mistakes in their half of the sixth. The inning began with a pair of hits. SWB would end up drawing a pair of walks, scoring on one of them while also scoring on a pair of wild pitches to take a 4-3 lead. Andújar sent a no-doubt home run to left for insurance in the seventh. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead 5-3 out of the seventh.

Michael Gomez made his second relief appearance for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, facing one over the minimum in 3.1 innings of work. He at one point retired nine in a row. Shelby Miller took over in the ninth and notched his second save in a 5-3 final. The RailRiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night. Gomez (1-0) earned his first Triple-A victory. Anthony Kay (0-2) was given his second loss of the year. The loss also snapped a ten-game losing streak against the Bisons dating back to the 2021 season.

The RailRIders and Bisons meet for game five on Saturday night at 6:05 PM. LHP Matt Krook will make the start for SWB. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.

