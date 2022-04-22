Kranick to Make Rehab Start with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that right-handed pitcher Max Kranick's rehab assignment has been transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis. He has been named the starting pitcher in tonight's game against the Columbus Clippers and will be the third major league rehabber to appear at Victory Field with the Indians this week.

Kranick, 24, opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. He made one rehab start with Bradenton on April 12 and surrendered one run via a home run in 2.0 innings pitched. He threw 16 of his 24 pitches for strikes and fanned three batters in the outing.

The Scranton, Pa. native made his Triple-A debut on June 1, 2021 vs. Columbus after making three Double-A starts to begin the season. He made 12 starts with Indianapolis last year and went 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA (25er/54.1ip) and 45 strikeouts. Kranick made his major league debut with Pittsburgh on June 27 at St. Louis and tossed 5.0 perfect innings with three punchouts. He went 2-3 with a 6.28 ERA (27er/38.2ip) in nine big-league starts.

Kranick was selected by Pittsburgh in the 11th round (345th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

He had his contract first selected on Nov. 20, 2020.

