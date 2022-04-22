Wings Top 'Pigs, 4-3, Friday Night

April 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Building off Thursday night's late-inning heroics at Coca-Cola Park, the Red Wings got off to a hot start in the early innings of Friday night's contest. Rochester scored four runs on seven hits through the first two innings, jumping out to an early lead over IronPigs. The pitching staff hung on to the lead, limiting Lehigh Valley to just one run through the final six innings, and the Wings grabbed their second straight win, beating Lehigh Valley, 4-3.

The bottom of the lineup did the damage for the Wings early against the IronPigs (7-9), with Nick Banks and Chris Herrmann having multi-hit nights. Herrmann's second inning double scored both Banks and Donovan Casey, building the Rochester lead early. Herrmann went 2-for-3 at the plate, with two runs batted in, scoring one run himself, and adding a walk to reach base on three of his four plate appearances.

The early inning lead was possible thanks to Jackson Tetreault, who got his third start of the year for the Wings. The right-hander held Lehigh Valley scoreless through the first two frames, paving the way for Rochester to jump out to a lead. Tetreault was met with trouble in the third but minimized the damage, holding Lehigh Valley to two runs. The right-hander finished 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and five walks, and threw a season-high 92 pitches with four strikeouts.

The Red Wings (9-7) bullpen that has been reliable throughout the season so far took the ball from Tetreault in the bottom of the 5th. The 'pen used three different pitchers, delivering 4 2/3 innings of relief. Reed Garrett allowed the lone run in the bottom of the sixth, allowing three hits through his 1 2/3 innings on the mound. Jordan Weems then pitched two scoreless innings for the Wings and handed the ball over to Alberto Baldonado who finished the job, earning his second save of the season, in his second opportunity of the season.

Heading into Friday night the bullpen posted a 3.27 earned run average, good for fourth in the International League despite posting the third-most innings amongst opposing bullpens. The Rochester 'pen also has an 8-2 record and has allowed the second least home runs (4) amongst IL teams.

Banks expanded his hitting streak to twelve games with a single in the 2nd inning. The left fielder's 2-for-4 performance now makes him 18-for-46 on the season, good for a clubhouse leading .383 batting average. Casey was also impressive with a 1-for-3 performance, and a walk to reach base on two of his four plate appearances.

Andrew Stevenson and Josh Palacios also posted multi-hit nights. Stevenson's 2-for-4 night marked his sixth multi-hit game of the season, tying Joey Meneses for the clubhouse lead in that category.

The Red Wings and IronPigs play again on Saturday night. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez is expected to start for Rochester, with right-hander Michael Mariot starting for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.