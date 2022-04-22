Redbirds Reliever Rondon Thrives in Loss to Storm Chasers

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds lost 9-3 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis.

The Redbirds mustered just two hits in the first seven innings, each coming to start the bottom of the first inning. Second baseman Kramer Robertson led off the inning with a double, followed by a designated hitter Cory Spangenberg bunt single.

Third baseman Juan Yepez then drove Robertson via a sacrifice fly to deep center field. The run brought Yepez's season RBI total to 17.

With three hits in the eighth, the Redbirds kept fighting. Catcher Ivan Herrera drove in his fourth run of the season to make it 9-2. Memphis would add one more in the inning on a left fielder Clint Coulter fielder's choice.

Reliever Angel Rondon was brilliant in his longest relief appearance of the 2022 season. The right-hander struck out five in 3-plus innings of work and did not allow a run between the third and fifth innings.

The Memphis Redbirds (8-8) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday afternoon against the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-8) for a 3:05 p.m. CDT first pitch in game five of a six-game series.

