Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

April 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-9) vs Buffalo Bisons (10-5)

Game 15 | Road Game 9 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Friday, April 22, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP JP Sears (No record) vs RHP Shaun Anderson (0-1, 3.48)

SEARS: Earned first MLB win in 1.0 IP of relief with two hits, BB, K @ Baltimore 4/16 (5-2 W)

ANDERSON: Took ND, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing 4 ER on nine hits, BB, 2 K @ Rochester 4/15 ( 9-4 W)

LAST TIME OUT

BUFFALO, NY (April 21, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped Thursday's game to the Buffalo Bisons by a 7-3 final at Sahlen Field. Matt Pita launched his second three-run homer in as many days as SWB drops the third game of a six-game set.

Luis Gil made his third start of the season. He stopped the Buffalo offense in the first inning, stranding the bases loaded. The right hander went 1-2-3 in the second with two strikeouts on secondary pitches but faltered in the third inning. Four straight Bisons' hitters would tally a hit with one out against Gil. Logan Wormoth capped the lopsided frame with a two-run double as Buffalo jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

The RailRiders mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh. With two outs, David Freitas singled and Ryan LaMarre followed with a walk. Pita, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, launched a three-run home run to left field to cut the lead to two. Pita has now homered in back-to-back ball games, both of which the three-run variety.

Buffalo tallied two insurance runs in the eighth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense was stifled the rest of the way, garnering a baserunner in their half of the eighth but failed to score with their remaining six outs for a 7-3 final. Luis Gil (0-2) suffered his second straight loss. Bowden Francis (1-0) tossed 6.2 innings as the first opposing starting pitcher to throw into the seventh inning this season while taking the win. Matt Gage garnered his second save of the year.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders look to bounce back tonight as they face the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field for the fourth game of a six-game set in Western New York. This is the only trip the RailRiders make to Sahlen Field this season, despite having 15 additional games scheduled after this series, all set to take place at PNC Field.

THE BUFFA-WOES - The RailRiders are coming off three straight losses to the Bisons, with a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday and a single game loss yesterday. The doubleheader loss was the first time this season they had been swept in a doubleheader and the first time since August 31, 2021 against the same Buffalo squad. With three losses in this series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now lost ten straight games against the Bisons with their last win occurring on June 13, 2021 (doubleheader sweep).

SEARS TOWER -LHP JP Sears was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 16 after earning his first career win for the New York Yankees. He will take the ball tonight, making his first start for the RailRiders this season. The southpaw spent the majority of 2021 with the RailRiders, making ten starts, coming in second on the team with seven wins. For all 2021 RailRider pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched, Sears allowed the third fewest hits (41) behind Braden Bristo (40) and Reggie McClain (37). He was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2017 out of The Citadel but was traded to the Yankees later that year.

SHAUN-A NA - Righthander Shaun Anderson will be handed the ball tonight for Buffalo. Entering tonight, he has allowed four runs across 10.1 innings pitched this year, striking out ten and walking just two. It will be his third start of the season. He pitched at three levels in 2021 in the San Diego Padres system, making eleven relief appearances for the El Paso Chihuahuas. He has not been used primarily as a starter since 2019. The 27 year old was claimed of waivers from San Diego in November of last year and was originally drafted in the third round by the Boston Red Sox in 2016 out of the University of Florida.

PITA HOT - Matt Pita has hit a three-run home run in back-to-back games. He has driven in six of the last eight Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs. His third home run of the season, occurring in game three of this series, came on his 25th birthday. Including the 2021 season, he has now hit ten home runs in 34 Triple-A games. Prior to making his Triple-A debut last year, he had hit four home runs in a total of 149 Minor League games. Pita has appeared in seven games for the RailRiders this season and currently holds a .429 batting average. He also enters today leading the team in home runs (3) and runs batted in (9) while being tied for second in total bases (17).

THE BRIGHT SIDE - Entering Friday, RailRiders batters have struck out the fewest times in the International Leauge (117)... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is one of just three International League teams to have been caught stealing only once (Nashville and Rochester)... The RailRiders have hit a home run in six of their last eight games including every game this series...

STREAKY - Estevan Florial snapped an 0-15 stretch yesterday with a second inning single... Ender Inciarte had his six game hitting streak snapped in game one Wednesday (7-23, 2 HR, 5 RBI). It stands as the longest hit streak for any RailRider this season. He has still reached base in eight straight games.... Ronald Guzmán has reached base in eleven straight games... Ryan LaMarre has reached base in five straight games (4-13, 2B, 2 HBP, 2 BB, 2B)... David McKay has not been charged with a run in three straight outings... Reggie McClain has not allowed a run in back-to-back outings... Oswaldo Cabrera has gone hitless in his last four games (0-14)...

QUICK HITS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has dropped nine of their last ten games since starting 4-0.... The RailRiders have scored exactly one run in four of their last nine games... The RailRiders stole a base in game two on Sunday against Norfolk. They had not attempted a stolen base in seven of their previous eight games... SWB catchers have caught just two of 20 would be base stealers this season (.100 CS%)... Game time temperature on Wednesday was 52 degrees. It snapped four straight games that had not broken 45 degrees...

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (7-6) were shutout by the Detroit Tigers (5-7) in day baseball 3-0. Miguel Cabrera went 0-3 while not garnering his 3,000th career hit. The Yankees are back at home tonight to face the Cleveland Guardians at 7:05 PM with Jameson Taillon on the hill. It will be the first time in history that New York plays Cleveland under the 'Guardians' moniker... The Hartford Yard Goats (6-6) defeated the Somerset Patriots (7-5) 7-5 at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Thursday evening 7-5. Patriots pitching surrendered three home runs in the game. Luis Medina gets the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... Behind another stellar pitching performance, the Hudson Valley Renegades (6-6) defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (7-5) 5-1 on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium. Blas Castano will start tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (6-6) dropped their third straight game to the Clearwater Threshers (4-8) last night by an 8-3 final. Marcos Cabrera drove in his third run of the season in the loss for Tampa. Tyrone Yulie starts tonight for the Tarpons at 6:30 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.