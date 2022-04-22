Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-7) vs. Columbus Clippers (11-4)

April 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #15 / Home #10: Indianapolis Indians (7-7) vs. Columbus Clippers (11-4)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (ML Rehab) vs. RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT YESTERDAY: A seven-run sixth inning, capped by a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez, boosted Columbus to a comeback win over Indianapolis yesterday, 12-5. After scoring two runs on a double by Rodolfo Castro in the first inning, the Indians were held without a hit until Connor Kaiser led off the eighth inning with a single. Travis Swaggerty and Anthony Alford then followed with back-to-back home runs to put three additional runs on the board to cut into a nine-run Columbus lead. The Clippers, trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, capitalized on free bases in their big inning. Six consecutive batters reached base safely with two outs - including two walks and a hit batter - to lead to the seven-run frame. They then tacked on three more runs on four hits in the seventh and one in the ninth on a solo homer by Will Benson.

BACK-TO-BACK JACKS: In the bottom of the eighth inning, Travis Swaggerty and Anthony Alford launched the Indians' first back-to-back home runs of the 2022 season. With Connor Kaiser on base, Swaggerty pulled the ball to right-center field to post the first Indianapolis runs since the two-run first inning and notch his first homer of the season. Alford followed with a long ball out to left field - his second home run in that vicinity in as many days - for his second back-to-back home run in an Indians uniform (also: 5/13/21 vs. Toledo with Christian Bethancourt). In 2021, the Indians paired up for four back-to-back home runs, their most since posting four of the feats in 2017. The team hit five back-to-back dingers in 2009, their most in a single season dating back to 2005.

THE FLASH: With stolen bases by Mason Martin, Canaan Smith-Njigba, Cal Mitchell and Jared Oliva on Wednesday and one stolen base yesterday, the Indians lead the International League and rank second among all Triple-A teams with 22 stolen bases this season. They stole four bases in consecutive games this week and have three games of four stolen bases this season (also: 4/7 vs. OMA). The last time Indy as a team stole four-or-more bases three times in a season was in 2015 when they had eight total games of that nature (two 5 SB games). Prior to this season, the team's last game with four-plus stolen bases was 4/13/19 vs. Charlotte, and the last eight games with that many stolen bases have come at Victory Field. In 2008, the Indians had 18 games with four-or-more stolen bases, their most dating back to 2005. The single-game high of stolen bases in that time came on 5/4/09 when the Indians swiped nine bases vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SWINGING A HOT BAT: Cal Mitchell led the Indians offense on Wednesday with a season-high tying three hits - all singles. The performance extended Mitchell's hot streak to begin the season, and he is now hitting .372 (16-for-43) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 12 games. He is one of three players in all of Minor League Baseball to record an RBI in seven straight games this season (4/5-13), which also is tied for the longest such streak by an Indians batter dating back to 2005. The left-handed corner outfielder currently ranks among International League leaders in batting average (T-6th), slugging percentage (8th, .674), OPS (9th, 1.065) and RBI (T-10th). In 2021, the corner outfielder ended the Double-A campaign ranking among league leaders in hits (4th, 107), average (8th, .280) and RBI (9th, 61).

MARTIN MASHING: Mason Martin roped his sixth double of the season on Wednesday to rank among leaders in Minor League Baseball with 11 extra-base hits (T-1st) this season. He also is tied for third with three triples. He has recorded at least one XBH in eight of his 12 games this season to rank among International League leaders in triples (1st, 3), extra-base hits (1st), total bases (4th), slugging percentage (4th, .733), doubles (T-4th) and OPS (7th, 1.108). Martin has paired his power with speed on the basepaths, stealing his second base of the season last night and stretching three triples already this season. He is now just one three-bagger away from tying his single-season career high (2019: 4) after just nine games.

UP AND AT 'EM: Following Indy's game yesterday, Chase De Jong had his contract selected by Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old appeared in three games (two starts) with the Indians this season and went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA (3er/13.0ip) and 19 strikeouts. He currently ranks among International League leaders in strikeouts (T-4th), average against (7th, .156) and WHIP (8th, 0.92). On 4/13 at St. Paul, De Jong tossed 7.0 hitless innings with nine strikeouts en route to the Indians' first no-hitter since 2012. Last season, De Jong made four starts with Indianapolis to begin the season before having his contract selected by Pittsburgh on 5/30. His season ended on 7/20 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list (later transferred to the 60-day) with left knee inflammation.

TODAY: The Indians will look to tie up the six-game series tonight at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. In 2021, the Indians faced the Clippers 11 times and won the season series, 6-5, thanks to a 4-2 record at Victory Field that included a doubleheader sweep. For the Indians, Max Kranick will take the mound for the second start of his rehab assignment and first with Indianapolis. Countering for the Clippers is Thomas Ponticelli, who has made four scoreless relief appearances with Columbus this season.

MAX IS BACK: Max Kranick had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis today and he is set to start in tonight's game vs. Columbus. The 24-year-old began the season on the 7-day injured list with a right forearm strain and made one rehab start with the Marauders on 4/12 vs. Lakeland (2.0ip, 1h, 1r, 1er, 3bb). He tossed 24 pitches in the outing. Kranick began the 2021 season with Double-A Altoona and made three starts before splitting the remainder of the campaign between Indianapolis (12 starts) and Pittsburgh (nine starts). He went 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA (25er/54.1ip) and 45 strikeouts in Triple-A. He made his major league debut on 6/27 at St. Louis and tossed 5.0 perfect innings before a rain delay ended his outing through 50 pitches.

THIS DATE IN 2016: After leading the Indians to Game 5 of the Governors' Cup finals in 2015, Josh Bell put up massive numbers for Indy in 2016, including hitting for the cycle in a 13-1 rout on April 22 at Louisville. He finished 4-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored and became the fourth player to hit for the cycle in the Victory Field era.

