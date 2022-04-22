I-Cubs Even Series on Higgins' Four-Hit Night
April 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (8-7) bested the Louisville Bats (5-11) by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
For the second night in a row, the I-Cubs wasted no time in getting the scoring started. Dixon Machado led off the game with a single, and in the next at-bat, Ildemaro Vargas drove him in with his third triple of the series. The lineup kept the offense going in the second inning when Robel Garcia, who walked to start the frame, scored on an RBI double from P.J. Higgins.
Meanwhile, Iowa starter Matt Swarmer held the Bats mostly in check. He allowed just one baserunner in his first trip through the Louisville order, but back-to-back singles in the third gave the Bats their first run and cut the Iowa lead in half. Louisville struck again in the bottom of the fifth, stringing together a single and double to even the score at two runs apiece.
The tie didn't hold for long, however. Donnie Dewees singled and stole a base in the top of the sixth, then scored on Higgins' second RBI double of the game to give Iowa the lead again, 3-2. The I-Cubs then added an insurance run in the eighth, taking advantage of a pair of Louisville errors to increase their lead back to two.
On the other side, the Iowa bullpen did their part to secure the win. James Bourque and Erich Uelmen each pitched two scoreless innings of relief, combining to allow just two hits and one walk while striking out five. The lockdown performance earned Uelmen his first save of the season and evened the series at two games apiece by a final score of 4-2.
POSTGAME NOTES:
P.J. Higgins recorded the second four-hit game of the season by an Iowa hitter, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Matt Swarmer was the pitcher of record, making him the first Iowa starter to record a win this season as well as the first Iowa pitcher to win two games this season.
Ildemaro Vargas' first-inning triple extended his hitting streak to a season-high four games. He is now 9-for-20 this series with a double and three triples, which is tied for most in the International League.
Iowa and Louisville will meet again tomorrow afternoon for game five of the six-game series. First pitch between the two clubs is set for 2:05pm ET.
