Oklahoma City Wins Second-Straight Over Albuquerque, 6-1

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Oklahoma City's Trey Sweeney swatted three clouts on the night, including an inside-the-park homer in the second frame, while the Isotopes offense was subdued for the second-straight contest as Albuquerque lost, 6-1, Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have been held to two or fewer runs in back-to-back contests for the third time this year (also: April 11-12 vs. Sugar Land and May 3-5 vs. Round Rock, three games).

-Albuquerque has dropped the first two games of a series for the fifth time this year.

-Albuquerque falls to 2-11 against Oklahoma City on the year. The 11 losses are tied for the second-most in a season against the Oklahoma City franchise (also: 2005, 2013), one shy of tying the season series record (most: 12, 2022) with 10 games to go in the 2024.

-Sweeney connected on an inside-the-park home run in the second inning after the ball bounced off the left-center field wall, the 10th allowed by the Isotopes in team history. It was the first inside-the-park homer since Jeremy Pena Sept. 21, 2021, at Sugar Land.

-Sweeney then belted a two-run homer in the fourth and two-run dinger in the ninth, the ninth opposing player to hit multiple round-trippers in a game this year and second to have three in a contest (other: Joey Loperfido, April 12 vs. Sugar Land). He is the 14th opposing player to record three homers in a game in franchise history and third Oklahoma City player to accomplish the feat (also: Adrian Gonzalez, April 24, 2005, and Victor Diaz, Sept. 1, 2007).

-Sweeney is also the fourth opposing player to have a multi-homer game with an inside-the-park home run (last: Jeremy Pena Sept. 21, 2021, at Sugar Land, three homers) and second with three clouts (other: Pena).

-Oklahoma City's Chris Vallimont tossed 6.0 shutout innings in his Oklahoma City debut. He is the second opposing starter to toss 6.0 shutout innings (other: Gerson Garabito, May 4 vs. Round Rock).

-Tonight's 2:03 time of game is the second-fastest contest of the year and fourth game under 2:15 (fastest: April 5 at Oklahoma City, 2:01). Additionally, it's the fastest game of the year at Isotopes Park.

-Albuquerque tallied just five hits on the night, tied for the second fewest on the year (also: April 11 vs. Sugar Land; fewest: April 5 at Oklahoma City, four).

-The Isotopes were caught stealing twice in a contest for just the second time in 2024 (also: May 11 at El Paso).

-Albuquerque pitching did not issue a walk tonight, the second time this year the club hasn't walked a batter (also: April 5 at Oklahoma City).

-Stephen Gonsalves made his Isotopes debut and tossed 2.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits while fanning one.

-Michael Toglia has tallied a hit in 10 of his last 11 contests, slashing .286/.388/.476 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI.

-Willie MacIver registered his eighth multi-hit game of the year and second in his last three contests. Has three doubles in his last six games.

-Coco Montes mashed his seventh homer of the season, first since May 17 vs. Sugar Land. It's his 49th homer in 265 games with the Isotopes.

-Drew Romo has not recorded a hit in two-straight games for just the second time this year (also: April 2-4 at Oklahoma City, three games)

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Tyler Danish while Oklahoma City is slated to start Landon Knack.

