El Paso Blanks Round Rock, 8-0

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Four El Paso Chihuahuas pitchers combined to shut out the Round Rock Express 8-0 Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. It was El Paso's first shutout since September 17, 2022, which was a 13-0 home win against Round Rock.

Chihuahuas starter Gabe Mosser pitched 5.1 innings in his longest start of the season. Nick Hernandez struck out three Express batters in his one-inning relief outing and Paul Fry struck out four in his two-inning outing. Chihuahuas designated hitter Oscar Mercado went 1-for-2 with a double and three walks, extending his hitting streak to 12 games to tie Matthew Batten for the longest Chihuahuas' streak this season.

The first six Chihuahuas runs came on two-out hits in the early innings. Second baseman Graham Pauley went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, which tied his career high for hits in a game and set a new season high. It was the second straight game an El Paso batter had two doubles, after Batten had two on Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas are now 14-9 when scoring first this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Express 0 Final Score (05/29/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (21-32), Round Rock (28-24)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Adam Mazur (1-1, 5.82) vs. Round Rock RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 4.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2024

