OKC Takes 6-1 Win Over Isotopes

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Trey Sweeney hit three home runs and Chris Vallimont threw six scoreless innings during a 6-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. Sweeney's first homer was an inside-the-park home run to open the scoring in the second inning and give Oklahoma City (30-23) a 1-0 lead. Sweeney hit a traditional two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. A Kody Hoese RBI single in the sixth inning swelled the lead to four runs. Sweeney went deep for a third time in the ninth inning, with the two-run blast making it 6-0. Albuquerque (16-37) ended OKC's shutout bid when Coco Montes hit a home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of Note: -Trey Sweeney went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI, tying both his season and career highs in hits and RBI. It was also his first career multi-homer game, and he became the first OKC player with three home runs in one game since Keibert Ruiz on July 23, 2021 versus Sugar Land. Sweeney also hit OKC's first inside-the-park home run since Jason Martin on July 23, 2022 against Sacramento. Sweeney has hit four homers over the last two games and five homers over his last four games...The combined distance of Sweeney's three home runs Wednesday traveled an estimated 1,246 feet...He also extended his hitting streak to seven games (11-for-29).

-Starting pitcher Chris Vallimont made his team debut with six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. He completed four of six frames on 12 or fewer pitches and faced four or fewer batters in five of six innings. Vallimont threw 75 pitches, with 50 strikes, and held the Isotopes 1-for-11 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed three or fewer runs for the sixth time in 10 games and two or fewer runs for a second straight night and for the third time in the last seven games.

-Kody Hoese recorded a second consecutive multi-hit game, and he is now 4-for-8 with three RBI to begin the current series.

-James Outman reached base twice with a single and hit by pitch. He also stole two bases. Over his first eight games with OKC, Outman has reached base in 18 of 36 plate appearances.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a third straight in Albuquerque beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Thursday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2024

