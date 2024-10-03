James Outman Named 2024 Pacific Coast League All-Star

October 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Baseball Club outfielder James Outman was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as announced by Minor League Baseball. All-Star selections were determined by voting among league managers.

Outman, 27, played in 69 games with Oklahoma City while splitting time this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In Triple-A games, Outman batted .279 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI.

Among OKC players who appeared in at least 50 games, Outman led the team with a .390 on-base percentage, .543 slugging percentage and .933 OPS. Among all PCL players with at least 300 plate appearances this season, Outman ranked fifth in OPS, seventh in SLG and 13th in OBP.

Outman began the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and first appeared with Oklahoma City May 21. He was subsequently recalled by Los Angeles three additional times throughout the 2024 season and played in a total of 53 games with the Dodgers.

Outman finished the season with a flourish, slashing .365/.427/.703 with six home runs and 19 RBI over 19 games in September. He hit safely in each of his final seven games, going 15-for-29 (.517) with four home runs, eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

In 2023, Outman spent the entire season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting after batting .248 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI. He was named National League Rookie of the Month in both April and August 2023.

Outman made his Major League debut in 2022 and has played in 208 career games for the Dodgers. The Redwood City, Calif., native was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Sacramento State University.

This marks the third consecutive season at least one Oklahoma City player has been named to the PCL All-Star Team, joining 2023 selections Michael Busch and Gavin Stone and 2022 selection Jason Martin. The full list of 2024 PCL All-Star selections can be found here.

