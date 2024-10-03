"Banana Ball" Returning to Isotopes Park; Party Animals to Launch 2025 World Tour in Albuquerque over Memorial Day Weekend

The world-famous brand of "Banana Ball" - which combines family entertainment with a fun new style of baseball - returns to Albuquerque next year when the Party Animals launch their 2025 World Tour at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park on May 24-25.

The Party Animals, who played two games against the Savannah Bananas at Isotopes Park in 2024, will square-off against the Texas Tailgaters, the newest addition to the "Banana Ball" lineup that was announced tonight, and play the same energetic and entertaining "Banana Ball" fans love.

"Coming off a sold-out 2024 headline tour the Party Animals are doing it even bigger at Isotopes Park, hometown of 'Banana Ball's' top pitcher Drew Gillespie," said Party Animals announcer Drake Toll during tonight's 2025 Banana World Tour Draft.

Gillespie, an Albuquerque native, graduated from Sandia High School in 2017 before playing baseball at the University of New Mexico from 2017-19. A media scrum with Gillespie will be held at Isotopes Park tomorrow morning at 10:30 am. Media should enter through McKernan Hall.

"The Bananas and Party Animals had such an amazing experience in Albuquerque last year and are still raving about the support our community showed them," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Our community is amazing and we know that the Party Animals headlining their own tour is going to be phenomenal."

About Banana Ball

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, "Banana Ball" is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if the score is tied. Fans can watch previous Banana Ball games on ESPN+ and the Bananas' YouTube page.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 2025 Party Animals World Tour games will go on sale approximately two months prior to the scheduled event dates for those selected in the Ticket Lottery. Individual ticket sales for these events are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment, the umbrella company which manages the Savannah Bananas, the Party Animals, the Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters. Tickets for games at Isotopes Park are $35 apiece and will be sold on a reserved seating basis. Little Party Animals (children three years of age and under) are free as long as the youngsters sit on their parent's lap.

Hospitality Information

All hospitality areas, including single-game suite rentals, will be sold directly by the Albuquerque Isotopes. Availability is limited and fans are encouraged to fill out this interest form to learn more.

More Info About Tickets/Ticket Lottery

As was the case for the Bananas games in 2024, tickets will be made available via a ticket lottery. Fans are encouraged to visit https://www.bbwt25ticketlotto.fansfirsttickets.com/ for more information and to join the Ticket Lottery List. Joining the Ticket Lottery List does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about two months before the event. If you're selected, you'll have the opportunity to purchase tickets. The Ticket Lottery List will close November 1, 2024. If you don't join in that timeframe, fans will not have the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for 2025 shows.

For the complete 2025 tour schedule and opportunity for tickets or to get information on group outings, fans are also directed to https://bananaball.com/schedule/.

Isotopes 2025 Season Ticket Members

Isotopes 2025 Season Ticket Members will have the first option to purchase tickets before they are made available to the general public. A limited number of tickets will be made available to Season Ticket Members and purchasing will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticketing is handled directly by the Savannah Bananas. Specific seat locations will not be guaranteed. Isotopes Season Ticket Members will be contacted in the coming days with more information.

Isotopes 2025 Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now! To learn more click here or call one of our Ticket Sales Account Executives at (505) 924-2255.

Isotopes 2025 Suite Holders

Isotopes 2025 Suite Holders will be able to purchase their Suite for the Party Animals events. Suite Holders will be contacted directly when more information becomes available.

