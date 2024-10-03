Greater Nevada Field to Host the Party Animals in 2025

October 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev.  - In a historic move following Thursday night's draft at their headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, the Party Animals have chosen the Biggest Little City as one of their home ballparks for the 2025 season. 

This marks a significant moment for the world-famous Party Animals, who will play in Northern Nevada for the first time ever and will make Greater Nevada Field their home for three nights from Thursday, May 29 through Saturday, May 31. 

"Banana Ball is a phenomenon that has captivated fans across the country, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring this unique and exciting brand of baseball to Reno," said Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein. "The energy and entertainment value the Party Animals bring to the field is unlike anything our fans have experienced before, and we're looking forward to seeing the joy and excitement it brings to Greater Nevada Field."

Northern Nevada fans of Banana Ball, a fast-paced, entertaining form of baseball debuted by the Savannah Bananas, will be thrilled to enjoy three nights of the Party Animals, filled with excitement and entertainment. Fans can learn more about the Party-Animals experience at https://thepartyanimals.com/about-us/. 

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets by joining the Ticket Lottery List at  https://thepartyanimals.com/tickets.

Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets, but a random drawing will take place about two months before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. 

If selected, fans will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

After the Ticket Lottery List closes on November 1, 2024, fans will automatically transition to the Ticket Wait List. While there's no guarantee of ticket availability, fans will be notified if tickets become available.

The Reno Aces 2025 home opener is on Tuesday, April 1st, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

