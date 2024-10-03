Halloween Town Comes Back to Constellation Field on October 30

October 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Once again, Constellation Field will host Halloween Town on Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

An annual tradition at the home of the Space Cowboys, tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased here. Parking is free and children three and under receive free entry. Gates will open at 5:30 pm and all children will receive a bag of candy upon entry presented by Village Plumbing & Air.

On the concourse throughout the night there will be apple bobbing and a pumpkin decorating station while supplies last. Additionally, Moon Shot Alley and the playground on the center field concourse will be open throughout the evening. Plus, there will be special character appearances from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The schedule for activities during Halloween Town will be:

On-Field Batting Practice 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Pet Costume Contest presented by Hollywood Feed 6:30 pm

Costume Contest presented by Amaro Law Firm 6:30 pm

Halloween-themed Movie presented by Shell FCU 7:30 pm

Registration for the Costume Contest and Pet Costume contest is free and will be available on site at the Bud Light Ice House, located on the concourse in right-center field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 3, 2024

Halloween Town Comes Back to Constellation Field on October 30 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.