Round Rock Bests El Paso 10-5 in Series Opener

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Three home runs helped power the Round Rock Express (28-23) over the El Paso Chihuahuas (20-32) by a final score of 10-5 in Tuesday night's series opener at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (6-2, 4.27) earned the night's win after tossing 5.0 innings that saw three runs, one of which was earned, on six hits with two strikeouts. El Paso starter LHP Jackson Wolf (1-6, 6.69) was tagged with the loss as his 2.2-inning outing included five runs, two of which were earned, on five hits and two walks with one K.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian got the action going quickly with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.

El Paso put three runners aboard in the third inning to take over for a 3-1 lead. After CF Oscar Mercado hit a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt and Round Rock error put SS Mason McCoy on base. A Nate Mondou single scored Mercado and a double from DH Matthew Batten scored McCoy. Batten crossed home on a groundout from 2B Graham Pauley.

The Express pulled ahead 5-3 with four runs in the bottom of the third. CF Jose Barrero knocked a leadoff single and rounded the bases on a stolen base, Fabian groundout and fielder's choice. Singles from DH Andrew Knapp and 1B Blaine Crim loaded the bases before a Chihuahuas error cleared the bases and allowed 2B Matt Duffy to reach second.

Wendzel hit Round Rock's second solo home run of the night as he extended the lead to 6-3 in the fourth inning.

The E-Train kept chugging along as LF Dustin Harris worked a walk then scored thanks to another El Paso error. The sixth inning run gave the good guys a 7-3 advantage.

Chihuahuas RF Cal Mitchell hit a single that scored teammates Batten and 3B Eguy Rosario in the top of the eighth inning, making it a 7-5 contest.

The Express responded in the bottom of the frame when Barrero launched a three-run home run that scored Harris and SS Jonathan Ornelas.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers LHP Brock Burke made his second Major League rehab appearance on Tuesday night. He threw one shutout inning of relief and recorded one strikeout.

Four Express batters tallied multi-hit games on Tuesday. RF Sandro Fabian went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored, 3B Davis Wendzel hit 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, SS Jonathan Ornelas finished 2-for-4 with one run scored and CF Jose Barrero went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Fabian, Wendzel and Barrero all went yard.

Tuesday marked the sixth time this season that Round Rock has scored 10 or more runs in a game. The Express have yet to lose when reaching double digits.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso return to Dell Diamond for game two on Wednesday night, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 2.37) is scheduled to make the start up against Chihuahuas RHP Gabe Mosser (1-2, 9.00).

