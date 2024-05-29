OKC Earns 6-2 win Over Albuquerque

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored in six consecutive innings and the pitching staff turned in a strong effort during a 6-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City (29-23) scored one run in each inning between the second and seventh innings. Austin Gauthier and Drew Avans both collected RBI doubles, while Trey Sweeney and Ryan Ward each homered. Kody Hoese drove in the other two runs with a RBI single and sacrifice fly. OKC built a 5-0 lead before the Isotopes (16-36) scored in the sixth inning. OKC was in front, 6-1, in the eighth inning when the Isotopes scored their second and final run of the night.

Of Note: -After being shut out in the team's previous game Sunday, OKC scored six runs and tallied 13 hits Tuesday night. OKC also went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position after being held 5-for-43 with RISP over the previous four games.

-Five players finished with multi-hit games, led by Drew Avans' game-high three hits. Avans went 3-for-5 with a RBI double, two runs and two stolen bases.

-Hunter Feduccia, Austin Gauthier, Kody Hoese and Chris Owings picked up two hits apiece. Hoese also had the game's lone multi-RBI effort.

-Starting pitcher Hyun-il Choi delivered a second consecutive strong outing, limiting Albuquerque to one run and three hits over 5.1 innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Choi did not allow a run until the sixth inning and held the Isotopes 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position...Between his last two starts, Choi has allowed just two runs and six hits across 12.1 innings.

-Trey Sweeney extended hitting streak to six games (7-for-25) with a solo home run in the fifth inning. He's now gone deep in two of his last three games.

-After missing the previous three weeks on the Injured List, Ryan Ward returned to the lineup Tuesday by going 1-for-5 with a home run. Despite being sidelined for the last 18 games, he is now tied for the PCL lead with 13 homers this season, and he has hit eight home runs in his last 10 games with OKC.

-Andre Lipcius walked twice and extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues the series in Albuquerque beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

