Isotopes Fall In Series Opener Against Oklahoma City, 6-2

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes surrendered single runs in six-straight innings between the second and seventh frames while Albuquerque's offense only managed seven hits on the night en route to a 6-2 series opening loss Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have dropped nine of their last 10 series openers, including four-straight to Oklahoma City dating back to the final series of 2023.

-Albuquerque falls to 2-10 against Oklahoma City on the year. The 10 losses are tied for the fourth-most losses in a season against the Oklahoma City franchise (also: 2023), two shy of tying the season series record (most: 12, 2022) with 11 games to go in the 2024.

-The Isotopes offense was held to two runs or fewer for the 11th time this year and second time in the last four games (other: Salt Lake, May 24). Eight of the 11 instances have happened in May.

-Oklahoma City's starter Hyun-il Choi allowed just one run and three hits over his 5.1 frames. It's the seventh time an opposing starter held the Isotopes to one run or fewer (min. 5.0 innings) and second Oklahoma City pitcher to do so (also: Eduardo Salazar, April 5). His three hits relented are the third fewest.

-Albuquerque did not commit an error, ending their four-game skid with a miscue, tied for the second-longest such streak of the year.

-The 13 hits relented by the Isotopes are the most in a contest since surrendering a season-high 21 May 17.

-In the box, Albuquerque went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

-Juan Hillman made his first start in affiliated ball since Sept. 5, 2021, with Triple-A Columbus. On the night, he tossed 4.0 frames and relented three runs on seven hits and one walk with one punchout.

-Aaron Schunk recorded three hits for his 13th multi-hit contest of the year and fourth three-hit game. It's also his second three-hit contest against Oklahoma City in 2024 (also: April 26).

-Michael Toglia tallied his seventh multi-hit game of the year with Albuquerque (25 games). Has a hit in nine of his last 10 games, slashing .298/.400/.500 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI during stretch.

-Drew Romo did not record a hit for just the fourth time since April 6.

-Sam Hilliard registered a single and walk, reaching base twice for the 30th time in 47 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Tanner Gordon while Oklahoma City hasn't announced a starter.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2024

