Miller Sports + Entertainment Unveils New Brand Identity and Embarks on Platform Rebirth Within the Larry H. Miller Company

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - Today, the Larry H. Miller Company announced a new era and brand identity for its sports and entertainment division to be known as "MSE" for Miller Sports + Entertainment. The refreshed business platform currently encompasses the Salt Lake Bees, the new ballpark under construction in Downtown Daybreak, Big League Utah, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment.

The Salt Lake Bees, originally purchased in 2005, are the Minor League Baseball Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and will play in a new ballpark in South Jordan next spring. Big League Utah is the community coalition, led by the Miller family, working to bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City. Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres is ranked as the 25th largest cinema circuit in North America. Larry H. Miller Entertainment expands the legacy theatres concept to include state-of-the-art cinema entertainment centers (CEC).

A new website is available at www.millerse.com . The entities can be followed on social media at @MillerSportsEnt, @SaltLakeBees, @BeesBallpark, @BigLeagueUtah and @MegaplexTheatres.

"Our company is signaling the start of a new era with the introduction of Miller Sports + Entertainment," said Michelle Smith, MSE president. "We begin with our anchors in the development of cinema entertainment centers building off our popular Megaplex Theatres and a state-of-the-art minor league baseball ballpark for the Salt Lake Bees. What hasn't changed is our long-standing commitment to providing best-in-class experiences that enrich the community and create memories."

The rebranding carries the legacy of the Miller family with the familiar signature and the words "Sports + Entertainment" in the logo. A secondary reference uses the script letter 'M' and the first letters of sports and entertainment with the plus sign. The primary colors of black and white represent strength and class, while secondary colors include desert orange, Wasatch powder blue, sunset yellow and legacy blue. The extended palette adopts the existing colors of the properties, such as the black and yellow of the Bees, creating a versatile color system.

Miller Sports + Entertainment is one of the four platforms of the Larry H. Miller Company joined by Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Larry H. Miller Senior Health, and Larry H. Miller Investments.

MSE is under the leadership of Michelle Smith, MSE president and chief people officer for the Larry H. Miller Company. Britten Maughan serves as MSE executive vice president and president of Megaplex Theatres. Ty Wardle is the general manager of the Salt Lake Bees and MSE chief revenue officer and executive vice president. Other platform executives include Ashley Havili, who serves as vice president of marketing, Brett Hanson as vice president of finance, and Sam Wood as vice president of people & culture.

With its privately financed new ballpark in Downtown Daybreak and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment facilities under construction in South Jordan and St. George, Utah, MSE is responsible for the sales, marketing, events, guest experience, merchandise, facilities, sponsorships, and partnerships affiliated with its emerging properties.

The MSE platform extends the Miller family's legacy as the pioneers of professional sports in Utah, including the purchases of the NBA Utah Jazz, IHL Salt Lake Golden Eagles, WNBA Utah Starzz, MiLB Salt Lake Bees, and NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars. Their downtown arena hosted the 1993 and 2023 NBA All-Star Games, and the figure skating and short track speed skating competition at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. The company also owned and operated sports television and radio properties, founded and ran the Tour of Utah professional cycling stage race, built and operated the Miller Motorsports Park, and acquired and operated Fanzz, a sports apparel company.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.