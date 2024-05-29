Chihuahuas Bite Express for 8-0 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas (21-32) shut out the Round Rock Express (28-24) by a final score of 8-0 on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The series now stands at one game apiece.

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 3.94) took home the loss after giving up six runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout over 1.2 innings. El Paso starter RHP Gabe Mosser (2-2, 7.36) earned the victory, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed six hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

A two-RBI single by LF Tirso Ornelas got the scoring started for El Paso in the top of the first inning. 3B Matthew Batten and 2B Graham Pauley scored on the play to make it a 2-0 lead for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso put up a four-spot in the second inning to make it 6-0. Three consecutive doubles by Pauley, DH Oscar Mercado and Ornelas brought home the quartet of runs with Pauley plating two.

Batten drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth to grow the El Paso lead to 7-0. The Chihuahuas plated another on a sacrifice fly by C Brett Sullivan to make it 8-0.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Cole Winn put in a great outing out of the bullpen. He allowed just one hit with two punchouts over three shutout innings.

In addition to Winn, RHP Daniel Robert and LHP Chasen Shreve combined for 4.0 scoreless frames while allowing just two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

E-Train RF Sandro Fabian recorded a multi-hit game. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso return to Dell Diamond for game three on Thursday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 4.00) is scheduled to make the start up against Chihuahuas RHP Adam Mazur (1-1, 5.82).

