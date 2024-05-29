River Cats Rally to Take Opener

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-24) allowed a late rally to the Sacramento River Cats (31-21), dropping the opener by a score of 5-3, Tuesday at Sutter Health Park.

Sacramento got on the board in the second inning on a solo home run from Donovan Walton to take a 1-0 lead. Tacoma came right back, scoring two runs in the third inning on a single from Samad Taylor to go up 2-1.

The River Cats got another solo home run in their half of the third from David Villar to make it 2-2. It stayed there until the fifth, when Brian Anderson got in on the home run fun, hitting a solo shot of his own to regain the lead for the Rainiers, at 3-2.

Unfortunately for Tacoma, Sacramento rallied with a three-run seventh inning, scoring on a two-run double from Casey Schmitt and a balk to go up 5-3.

The Rainiers started the ninth inning with back-to-back singles, but couldn't keep the rally going, dropping game one of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tyler Locklear went 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut tonight, one of four Rainiers players to have a multi-hit game. In his first game since being optioned from Seattle, Eduard Bazardo suffered the loss and a blown save. The right-hander allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in 1.1 innings.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game two of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled for 6:45 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.