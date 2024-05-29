Bees Drop Series Opener to Aces in Walk-off Fashion

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were handed a tough loss in the opening game of their road series against the Reno Aces on Tuesday evening, falling in walk-off fashion by a final score of 6-5.

After the two teams traded punches all night long, the Bees appeared to have gotten the knockout blow in the top of the eighth inning when Charles Leblanc came to the plate with two outs and crushed a first-pitch slider from Reno's Scott McGough 453 feet out to left field to give the team a 5-4 lead. This did not prove to be the case, however, as the Aces quickly put together a rally in the ninth against Salt Lake reliever Guillo Zuñiga to turn the tide in their favor. Bryson Brigman led off the frame with a bloop double into center field that Bryce Teodosio came just a few inches away from catching, and after Albert Almora Jr. followed this up with a bunt single to advance Brigman, Adrian Del Castillo sent the home crowd home happy by shooting a 2-1 fastball from Zuñiga into the gap in left-center field for a double that brought home both the tying and winning runs for Reno.

The comeback effort from the Aces spoiled what had been a great day from the Bees bullpen up to that point, with the unit performing admirably after starter Davis Daniel was chased from the game after four innings. Kenyon Yovan drew the first assignment and worked a clean fifth inning, Travis MacGregor tossed a pair of scoreless innings himself right after, and Tayron Guerrero kept Salt Lake out in front in the bottom of the eighth with a dominant showing that saw him average 100.2 and touch 101.2 miles per hour on his signature sinker.

At the plate, Salt Lake got a handful of solid performances throughout its lineup. Jason Martin joined Leblanc with a longball off of Aces starter Cristian Mena in the third, Michael Stefanic continued his stellar rehab assignment with a 3-for-4 night, and Hunter Dozier notched a couple of knocks of his own out of the cleanup spot in the order. Even with all of this, though, the Bees were undone by a lack of timely hitting, going just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving five runners on base in total.

The Bees will now try to bounce back and even up the series against the Aces on Wednesday evening, with Brett Kerry set to toe the rubber opposite Tommy Henry at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.