Del Castillo Delivers Walk-off Heroics in 6-5 Win Over Salt Lake

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Adrian Del Castillo played hero for the Micheladas de Reno (25-27), roping a 2-RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Reno a 6-5 victory over the Abejas de Salt Lake (23-28) in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field. It is Reno's second walk-off win this season, both coming off the bat of Del Castillo.

Bryson Brigman started the momentum for the Micheladas de Reno in the final inning, finding a hole in center field for a lead-off double. Albert Almora Jr. would dig in next, perfectly placing a bunt single to move Brigman to third with no outs. Del Castillo then shot a four-seam fastball from Guillermo Zuniga into the left-centerfield gap to easily clear the bases and give Reno a huge win over Salt Lake.

Andres Chaparro tallied three hits in the victory, notably getting the scoring started for the Micheladas de Reno with a 2-run 447-foot bomb over the left-field porch for his 10 th home run of the season. The 25-year-old has been one of Reno's most reliable hitters this season, slashing .318/.396/.547 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

Andrew Saalfrank (4-1) took the win after working the ninth inning and striking out the side. The southpaw has been dependable out of the bullpen, registering a 2.45 ERA with a 22:10 K: BB in 22.0 innings.

Christian Mena allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks through 6.0 innings, punching out five and taking a no-decision. In May, the 21-year-old has limited his opponents to 10 runs over 27.0 innings with 26 strikeouts. He will look to stay consistent in his next projected start in the series finale against Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Aces will be poised to make it four wins in a row in Wednesday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Andres Chaparro: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Andrew Saalfrank: (W, 4-1), 1.0 IP, 3 K

Cristian Mena: 6.0 IP, 4 R/ 4 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 K

