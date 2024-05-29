Express Double-up on Chihuahuas, 10-5

May 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-5 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock starting pitcher Adrian Sampson allowed only one earned run in five innings.

El Paso designated hitter Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Right fielder Cal Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to five games. Mitchell has six RBIs during the streak. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy fielded five chances Tuesday and has the highest fielding percentage among all shortstops in Minor League Baseball (.995).

Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar struck out two batters in 2.1 innings and has struck out at least one batter in all 18 appearances this season, which is the longest streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Express 10 Final Score (05/28/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (20-32), Round Rock (28-23)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (1-2, 9.00) vs. Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 2.37). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

