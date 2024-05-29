OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 29, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (29-23) at Albuquerque Isotopes (16-36)

Game #53 of 150/First Half #53 of 75/Road #29 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Chris Vallimont (NR, -.--) vs. ABQ-RHP Tanner Gordon (0-0, 12.27)

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...OKC will try to take a 2-0 lead in a second straight series after winning last night's series opener and also seeks a fourth straight road win overall...OKC is 6-3 in its last nine games overall and has won 10 of 13 meetings against the Isotopes so far this season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored in six consecutive innings and the pitching staff turned in a strong effort during a 6-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City scored one run in each inning between the second and seventh innings. Austin Gauthier and Drew Avans both collected RBI doubles, while Trey Sweeney and Ryan Ward each homered. Kody Hoese drove in the other two runs with a RBI single and sacrifice fly. OKC built a 5-0 lead before the Isotopes scored in the sixth inning. OKC was in front, 6-1, in the eighth inning when the Isotopes scored their second and final run of the night.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Chris Vallimont makes his first appearance for Oklahoma City tonight after recently signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent...The right-handed pitcher began the season with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, posting a 3-1 record and 3.29 ERA with 33 strikeouts. In his most recent appearance with the Revolution, he started and pitched a season-high 6.1 innings against Southern Maryland, allowing two runs and four hits, with one walk and six strikeouts to earn his third win of the season...During his time with York, Vallimont owned a 0.88 WHIP and .172 BAA with a 4.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio...He pitched at least 5.0 innings in all five starts for York and allowed two or fewer runs in three of five outings. He did not allow more than five hits in any game...He struck out a season-high 11 batters May 11 against Gastonia...Last season, Vallimont pitched in 30 Triple-A games (nine starts) with Norfolk and Columbus and also made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles...He began the season with Norfolk, making 14 appearances (eight starts) and posting a 2-5 record and 5.02 ERA with 64 strikeouts against 30 walks...He made his ML debut with Baltimore July 3 at the New York Yankees, pitching two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit - a double -and one strikeout...He was designated for assignment and traded to Cleveland for cash July 6, then closed out the season making 16 appearances (one start) for Columbus, going 2-1 with a 6.52 ERA over 29.0 IP with 22 strikeouts and 16 walks...Vallimont was originally selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 10-3 2023: 10-14 All-time: 148-122 At ABQ: 66-70 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their third of four series in 2024, totaling 24 games, all to be played within the first half of the season...OKC won each of the first two series of the season - April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and April 2-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (5-1)...Overall, eight of the first 13 games between the teams have been settled by one or two runs...In the team's most recent series in Albuquerque, OKC outscored the Isotopes, 68-54, and had three games with 11 or more runs and two games of 17 or more runs. On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game this season)....OKC tallied 86 hits over six games in Albuquerque as the team batted .357 (86x241) and racked up 46 extra-base hits...OKC played its first home series of 2024 against the Isotopes, going 5-1, and outscoring Albuquerque, 37-24...Through the first two series this season, Miguel Vargas paced OKC with 19 hits and 19 RBI in 12 games, while Ryan Ward hit six homers in nine games...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Salt Lake and Tacoma, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. OKC won the 2018, 2019 and 2022 series, going a combined 18-6, and split the 2021 series, 9-9, before losing last season's series, 14-10....In 2023, the road team went 16-8 in the season series. OKC went 7-5 in Albuquerque and started 7-2 before dropping their final three games.

Ebb and Flow: After being shut out in the team's previous game Sunday, OKC scored six runs and tallied 13 hits Tuesday night for the team's highest hit total in six games. OKC also went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position after being held 5-for-43 with RISP over the previous four games...So far in May, OKC is 13-11. In the team's wins, OKC has scored at least five runs 11 times (98 total runs; 7.5 rpg), but has been held to four runs or less in 10 of its 11 losses (19 total runs; 1.7 rpg) and has been held to two runs or less in nine of those losses...Last night snapped a stretch of four straight games in which OKC tallied eight hits or less. OKC had been held to eight hits or less in 11 of the team's last 14 games entering Tuesday. OKC was held to seven hits or less in seven straight games May 10-17 with 38 total hits over the seven games combined, batting a collective .174 (38x219). OKC then batted .352 (38x108) over the next three games May 19-22 before going 25-for-126 (.198) over the next four games May 23-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has now scored six runs or more in two of the last three games. OKC scored seven runs Saturday night, equaling the season-high mark for runs scored in a loss, also done April 27 and April 28 in defeats at Albuquerque. Prior to Saturday, OKC had scored two runs or less in each of the team's previous six losses and had not exceeded four runs in a loss since April 28...OKC's 117 runs are fewest in the PCL in May, while the team's .243 AVG in May is tied for lowest and OKC's 195 hits are second-fewest in the league this month. In contrast, OKC paced the PCL with a .295 AVG and 258 hits and ranked second with 172 runs scored in April.

Sales Pitch: After allowing 19 runs over the previous two games, OKC held the Isotopes to two runs Tuesday night. Starting pitcher Hyun-il Choi delivered a second consecutive strong outing, limiting Albuquerque to one run and three hits over 5.1 innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Choi did not allow a run until the sixth inning and held the Isotopes 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position...OKC had allowed six runs Sunday after allowing 13 runs Saturday. The 19 runs allowed in the back-to-back losses were the most runs allowed by OKC over a two-game span since April 27-28 in Albuquerque (19 R)...Prior to Saturday, OKC had held opponents to four runs or less in six straight games and in 18 of the previous 22 games. Now including Tuesday, OKC has limited opponents to four runs or less in 19 of the last 25 games overall...OKC's 3.67 ERA and 181 hits allowed since April 30 are second-lowest in Triple-A, while the team's 100 runs allowed are third-fewest among the 30 Triple-A teams during the 25-game span...After Reno went 14-for-33 (.424) with two outs while scoring 12 runs between Saturday and Sunday, OKC held Albuquerque 0-for-9 with no runs with two outs last night.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney extended his hitting streak to six games with a solo home run in the fifth inning last night. He's now gone deep in two of his last three games following a 22-game drought without a home run. During the six-game stretch, Sweeney is 7-for-25 with a double and two home runs along with four RBI and six runs scored. His hitting streak is the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and his third of the season of at least six games. He last hit safely in seven games as part of a season-best eight-game streak April 19-27 (16x35)...In seven games at Isotopes Park this season, Sweeney is 13-for-30 (.433) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius walked twice Tuesday night and recorded a stolen base as he extended his on-base streak to 17 games - tied for the second-longest on-base streak by an Oklahoma City player this season. He has hit safely in 14 of the 17 games during the on-base streak, batting .364 (24x66) with seven doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and eight multi-hit games...Lipcius is tied for the PCL lead with 13 homers this season, tying his career-high mark for homers set at three levels over 117 games last season. He connected on his 13th homer this season in his 42nd game. In 2023, Lipcius didn't hit his 13th home run until his 106th game of the season on Sept. 2 with the Detroit Tigers at the Chicago White Sox in what was also his second career Major League game...Lipcius leads all players in the Minors with 115 total bases while also ranking tied for second overall with 62 hits and tied for sixth with 25 extra-base hits...Among PCL leaders, Lipcius is tied for first with 13 homers, ranks second with a .605 SLG, tied for third with a 1.011 OPS, tied for fourth with 25 extra-base hits, fifth with a .326 AVG, ninth with 37 RBI.

Dinger Details: After being held without a home run Sunday, Oklahoma City finished with its second multi-homer game in the last three games and has now homered in three of the last four games (6 HR). OKC has now hit 22 home runs through 24 May games - second-fewest in the PCL this month - after OKC hit a league-leading 39 homers over 25 games in April...On the other hand, OKC did not allow a home run last night for a second straight game. It was the fifth time in the last six games OKC did not allow a home run and seventh time in the last 10 games OKC did not give up a homer as OKC has allowed three total home runs over the last 10 games. OKC's 11 homers allowed in May are fewest in Triple-A this month. OKC has now limited opponents to one or no home runs in 25 of the last 26 games (12 HR), and OKC's 37 homers allowed overall this season are fewest in Triple-A (52 G).

Strike Force: The OKC pitching staff added seven more strikeouts last night, and overall this season, OKC's 489 strikeouts are second-most in the PCL. On the other hand, the offense struck out 10 times last night and has registered at least 10 strikeouts in 11 of the last 13 games for a total of 145 strikeouts (11.2 per game). The team's 498 strikeouts this season are most in the PCL.

Drew Up: Drew Avans finished with a game-high three hits Tuesday night, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double, two runs and two stolen bases. It was his fourth game of the season with three or more hits - second-most on the team - and his second game with three or more hits in May. He entered Tuesday just 3-for-30 over his previous eight games...Avans leads the PCL with 45 runs scored so far this season, while his five triples are tied for second, his 18 stolen bases rank third and his 57 hits are seventh...Among Oklahoma City career leaders during the Bricktown era (since 1998), Avans has already established new records with 23 triples and 209 walks. He ranks second among career leaders in stolen bases (100) and games (384), ranks fourth with 372 hits and sixth with 70 doubles.

Around the Horn: Chris Owings went 2-for-4 last night with a stolen base for his 11th multi-hit game of the season and second in a row. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) with a triple and home run...Hunter Feduccia has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) with four doubles, a triple, a homer and 12 RBI...OKC committed another error last night and has committed an error in three straight games (6 E) for the first time since a four-game stretch April 17-20. The team has committed eight errors over the last five games after committing six errors in the previous 15 games...OKC held Albuquerque 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position last night after Reno had gone 12-for-25 with RISP in the previous two games and 17-for-41 (.415) in the previous five games...OKC stole four bases last night for its second-highest single game total this season. The team's 33 steals since May 4 (21 games) ranks second in the PCL.

