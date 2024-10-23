Oklahoma City Baseball Club Celebrates New Name, Brand Identity with Free Event on October 26

October 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 23, 2024) This Saturday, families across the metro are invited to a free community celebration to unveil the new name of Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball team. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, with Oklahoma City Baseball Club officials hosting the official name reveal ceremony at 7 p.m. inside Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

WHAT: Oklahoma City Baseball Club Name Reveal Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

Details

5 p.m.: Outdoor activities on the Mickey Mantle Plaza, including carnival rides, tailgate and inflatable games and a live DJ

6 p.m.: Gates open, with more activities on the ballpark concourse

7 p.m.: New name and brand announcement via an on-field presentation, immediately followed by fireworks and a drone show

Post-reveal activities:

Unveiling of a 20-by-20-foot mural created specifically for the team by Oklahoma City artist Barrett Tarr, aka Kid Lennon

The Team Store open so fans can be the first to purchase new team gear

