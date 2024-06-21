Offense Never Comes Around as Chicago Dogs Drop Game Two of Series

Offense never comes around as Chicago Dogs drop game two of series, 4-2.

A similar trend that's been occurring all season is offensive struggles for the Chicago Dogs. Despite the team having a handful of players who have been hot at the plate, their hits haven't been timely, limiting runs scored.

The Dogs got on the board early in game two, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning off of Kane County Cougars starting pitcher Jack Fox.

Brantley Bell hit a one out triple to right field, then scored on a Narciso Crook single.

Jacob Teter singled, allowing Crook to advance from first to third. Crook then scored on a Johnni Turbo sacrifice fly to right field.

These two runs scored from the Dogs were the only runs scored all night from the team. Fox and his bullpen proceeded to throw eight scoreless innings against Chicago's offense.

On the mound for the Dogs was Steven Lacey. Heading into the game, Lacey had been productive in all of his starts thus far, lasting at least five innings in all six starts.

This was the case in game two for Lacey, throwing seven innings of three run ball, striking out five.

Following Lacey's 91 pitch outing, Dogs pitching coach Stu Cliburn turned to Davis Pratt to be the first out of the bullpen.

Pratt, a recent addition to the Dogs pitching squad, has been used quite often, appearing six times in the month of June heading into the Kane County home series.

Pratt completed the game, throwing two innings, allowing one run and striking out four.

The Dogs will look to avoid the sweep in game three with John Baker on the mound.

