'Dogs Hang on to Win Nailbiting Series Opener

June 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs opened the scoring early and often, and clutch defense sealed the deal as Lincoln defeated Gary 4-3 in the series opener.

OF Nick Anderson reached three times in the series opener with a walk, an RBI single which proved to be the difference and an error. Anderson also stole a base in the process.

INF Alex Baeza drove in two runs in the first innings with a two-run double that was lost in the sun in center field to bolster the 'Dogs' hot start.

RHP Wyatt Sparks was the first arm out of the bullpen for Lincoln and he went 1.2 IP giving up one hit, no runs, one walk, and struck out two batters. He has only surrendered two hits in his last five outings.

The Saltdogs opened up the scoring early and often with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, just their 13th time opening the scoring in a ballgame this season. The Saltdogs were previously 6-6 in such contests.

Anderson would add to the lead with an RBI single in the third that scored INF Spencer Henson after he doubled earlier in the inning.

Gary struck back with three runs on four hits in the sixth inning including a two-run homer that would end RHP Karan Patel's night but the Saltdogs bullpen picked him up. Three combined arms go 3.2 IP giving up just two hits, no runs, three walks, and struck out one batter.

Lincoln's defense would come up big in the top of the ninth with the tying run on third as a weak bouncing grounder to INF Dakota Conners was charged, and thrown to C Max Hewitt who picked the throw cleanly and applied the tag. The Saltdogs would record the final out on the very next batter.

Lincoln and Gary are set for game two of the series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night from Haymarket Park.

