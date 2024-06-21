RailCats Complete Sweep, Win Streak up to Four

(Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) On Thursday, the Gary SouthShore RailCats had one goal in mind: to pick up their first sweep of the year. Having won three in a row, the RailCats were also attempting to extend their winning streak to four straight games, which would be their longest of the 2024 season.

The game started with a bang for the RailCats. Howard Rodriguez, in a moment that will surely be etched in his memory, turned on an inside pitch and sent it soaring over the left field wall, marking his first professional home run. LG Castillo added to the lead by bringing Gio Diaz home in the same inning, doubling the team's advantage.

Chris Erwin took the mound for the RailCats and delivered a flawless performance against the Goldeyes. He held the opponents scoreless for six innings, striking out five and allowing only two hits. In the top of the seventh, the offense provided more breathing room for the bullpen. The 'Cats extended their lead with Nick Penzetta and Rodriguez both recording RBI singles, forcing Zac Reininger out of the contest.

With the lead stretching to 4-0, the Goldeyes looked to rally late in the game and managed to score a run that was set up by a leadoff triple by Keshawn Lynch. Stephen Knapp came in the ninth and struck out Miles Simington to finish the contest, secure the series sweep, and stretch the winning streak to four.

The RailCats enter the second leg of their road trip, meeting the Saltdogs in Lincoln, the Nebraska state capital. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Catch all the live action on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, or WE.FM 95.9.

