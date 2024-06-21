Explorers Return to Sioux City

June 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers return home fresh off a series win at Lincoln looking to keep the momentum going as they face their I-29 rivals the Sioux Falls Canaries at Lewis and Clark Park. It is a big series in the American Association standings, but it is also a huge series in the stands for our fans.

Explorers Opponent

The Sioux Falls Canaries, June 21-23

Friday, June 21-7:05 p.m.

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Nick Shumpert t-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Nick Shumpert for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, June 22-6:05 p.m.

AG NIGHT - Our Inaugural salute to agriculture with a Special Jersey Auction Presented by CF Industries

SOUVENIR SATURDAYS: Baseball trucker cap giveaway Presented by Ziegler

Sunday, June 23-4:05 p.m.

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT: Don't miss out on this special event that celebrates faith, family, and community.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with a valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus, kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Sioux Falls, the Explorers will have an off-day Monday, June 24, then they begin a seven-game road trip starting in Kansas City Tuesday night, June 25. The Explorers return home Tuesday, July 2. against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

