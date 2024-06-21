Four Home Run Game Puts the Chicago Dogs over the Sioux Falls Canaries in Extra Innings

Four home run game puts the Chicago Dogs over the Sioux Falls Canaries in extra innings, 7-5.

A fresh start was needed for the Dogs, following getting swept at home by the Kane County Cougars.

Brooks Gosswein excelled on the mound in the series opener in Sioux Falls, throwing five shutout innings, allowing just three hits.

The offense behind Gosswein got ahead of Sioux Falls early, scoring two runs in the first five innings.

Dogs catcher Nick Dalesandro put the first run on the board in the top of the third inning after hitting a single, driving in Nick Novak who doubled to lead off the inning.

Dogs designated hitter David Maberry added to the lead in the fifth inning, pounding his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot.

As soon as Gosswein exited the game, things fell apart for the Dogs.

Davis Pratt was first out of the bullpen, allowing a five run seventh inning, erasing all of the previous efforts from Brooks Gosswein.

The Dogs offense fought back immediately. Nick Dalesandro blasted a leadoff home run to kick off the eighth inning. Jacob Teter followed, hitting a two-run home run, his 12th of the season.

Teter's home run tied teammate Narciso Crook for second in American Association home runs. Teter currently leads the American Association in both, on base percentage and slugging percentage.

With the game being tied heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dogs put closer Joey Marciano onto the mound. Marciano did not disappoint, throwing shutout eighth and ninth innings.

The game headed into extra innings, but not for long, as Nick Dalesandro crushed his second home run of the night, giving the Dogs a two-run lead in the tenth inning.

Marciano returned for his third inning of work in the tenth inning, striking out the side. Marciano, the winning pitcher, finished the game with just one hit allowed over three innings, totalling six strikeouts.

The Dogs will look to take the series in Game Two.

