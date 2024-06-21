Lincoln Pitching Quiets Chicago's Offense, Dogs Drop Game Three

Lincoln pitching quiets Chicago's offense, Dogs drop game three, 10-1.

Entering the game on a four-game win streak and seeking a series victory, the Chicago Dogs were playing with a lot on the line.

The Dogs got on the board quick and early, scoring one run in the second inning after Jacob Teter singled, advancing to second base on a Johnni Turbo single, then finding himself at home after two passed balls.

Lefty Brooks Gosswein was on the rubber for Jeff Isom's squad. Gosswein has struggled with command throughout the season, holding a high walk rate. This struggle carried over into Gosswein's sixth start of the season, as he allowed five runs on nine hits, walking four batters over 5.2 innings pitched.

Gosswein was pulled from the game after walking Nick Anderson and allowing a single to Aaron Takacs. Relieving Gosswein was Augie Voight, another pitcher who's struggled to find a groove.

Voight helped out Gosswein, retiring Logan Williams for the final out of the inning.

Voight returned to the mound the following inning, after only throwing a third of an inning. Voight allowed a run after loading up the bases, then was pulled from the game for Lukas Galdoni.

Galdoni, who was signed by Chicago during the Lincoln series, played collegiately at Butler and Miami Ohio.

Entering in a major jam, Galdoni allowed heavy damage, giving up four runs, some of which were targeted towards Voight's final stat line.

Galdoni returned to pitch the eighth and ninth innings, allowing Lincoln to add two additional insurance runs to an already excessive lead.

Chicago's offense never woke up, unable to score any runs following the one run scored in the second inning.

The Dogs will fight for the series victory in Game Four.

