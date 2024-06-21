'Hounds Drop Finale, Take Series

Fargo, North Dakota - Nine walks sunk the Lake Country DockHounds in a sweep attempt of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 9-4 Thursday afternoon.

Two early runs were overcome by the DockHounds offense with three in the second and third innings.

Ray Zuberer III singled home Blake Tiberi to tie the game before Demetrius Sims scored from second base on a ground ball back to the pitcher. 3-2 was the only lead for Lake Country Thursday after controlling the first two games of the series.

Duncan Snider surrendered six runs while striking out six in his seventh start this season. His seven walks issued were a little too much to overcome.

Lake Country has won two consecutive series and will begin a three-game set against the Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field Friday night at 6:30.

