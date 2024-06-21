Monarchs Add Triple-A Bat Suozzi
June 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs have a new bat joining the fray.
The Monarchs announced the signing of outfielder Joe Suozzi on Friday afternoon. Suozzi joins Kansas City from the New York Mets' organization, reaching as high as Triple-A in 2023.
Suozzi will make his Monarchs home debut at Legends Field on Tuesday, June 25th. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.
The 26-year-old made over 200 appearances in the Mets' system, recording 18 home runs and 90 RBI. He made 12 appearances in the MiLB this season.
Suozzi is coming off his best professional season, going from Rookie Ball to AAA last season. He hit well in Triple-A Syracuse, batting .270 with 16 RBI.
A native of New York, Suozzi signed for NYM in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He hit very well at Boston College before the cancellation of the NCAA season with a .414 average with 16 RBI in 15 games.
The Monarchs begin a three-game set against the reigning East Division champion Chicago Dogs on Friday night at Impact Field. All American Association games are available on aabaseall.com, Friday night's broadcast can also be streamed on radio at www.810whb.com/monarchs.
